Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up 13 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Swaraj Engines Ltd :June quarter profit 215 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 2.23 billion rupees versus 1.98 billion rupees last year.

Swaraj Engines Dec-qtr profit up about 83 pct

Swaraj Engines Ltd : Says Dec-quarter net profit 153 million rupees . Dec-quarter net sales 1.54 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec-quarter last year was 83.5 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.05 billion rupees.

Swaraj Engines appoints Subhash Mago as CEO

Swaraj Engines Ltd :Swaraj Engines Ltd says Subhash Mago has been appointed as chief executive officer.

Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up about 21 pct

Swaraj Engines Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 190 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.71 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 156.5 million rupees; net sales was 1.52 billion rupees . June-quarter engine sales volume up 13.7 percent .