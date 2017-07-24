Edition:
Swaraj Engines Ltd (SWAR.NS)

SWAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,020.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.40 (-0.32%)
Prev Close
Rs2,026.40
Open
Rs2,026.00
Day's High
Rs2,039.00
Day's Low
Rs2,003.05
Volume
542
Avg. Vol
4,633
52-wk High
Rs2,423.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,250.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up 13 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 05:21am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Swaraj Engines Ltd :June quarter profit 215 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 2.23 billion rupees versus 1.98 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Swaraj Engines Dec-qtr profit up about 83 pct
Tuesday, 24 Jan 2017 07:14am EST 

Swaraj Engines Ltd : Says Dec-quarter net profit 153 million rupees . Dec-quarter net sales 1.54 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec-quarter last year was 83.5 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.05 billion rupees.  Full Article

Swaraj Engines appoints Subhash Mago as CEO
Monday, 3 Oct 2016 02:17am EDT 

Swaraj Engines Ltd :Swaraj Engines Ltd says Subhash Mago has been appointed as chief executive officer.  Full Article

Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up about 21 pct
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 03:12am EDT 

Swaraj Engines Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 190 million rupees . Says June-quarter net sales 1.71 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 156.5 million rupees; net sales was 1.52 billion rupees . June-quarter engine sales volume up 13.7 percent .  Full Article

Swaraj Engines Ltd News

BRIEF-Swaraj Engines June-qtr profit up 13 pct

* June quarter profit 215 million rupees versus 190 million rupees last year

Earnings vs. Estimates

