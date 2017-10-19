El Sewedy Electric Co SAE (SWDY.CA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Egypt's El Sewedy signs energy project financing deal with EBRD

Oct 19 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO ::SIGNS FINANCING DEAL WITH EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT (EBRD) TO FINANCE SOLAR ENERGY PROJECT.CO AND ÉLECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE AIM TO SIGN FINANCING DEAL WITH PROPARCO BEFORE OCT 27.SAYS COMBINED VALUE OF FINANCING DEAL WITH EBRD AND PROPARCO IS UP TO $150 MILLION.

Egypt's El Sewedy wins solar energy project from Egypt Govt

Sept 14 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO ::WINS PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR ENERGY PRODUCTION PROJECT UNDER 2ND PHASE OF EGYPT'S RENEWABLE ENERGY FEED-IN-TARIFF PROGRAM.TOTAL PROJECT INVESTMENT OF $70 MILLION EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED BY EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT AND PROPARCO.EXPECTS START OF CONSTRUCTION WORKS OF PROJECT IN Q1 2018, OPERATION BEFORE END OF YEAR 2018.

El Sewedy Electric unit to export 300,000 electric meters to Togo

Sept 12 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO ::UNIT SIGNS 44 MILLION EUROS DEAL WITH COMPAGNIE ENERGIE ELECTRIQUE DU TOGO TO EXPORT 300,000 PREPAID ELECTRIC METERS TO TOGO.

El Sewedy, Huawei to jointly promote solar power products, services in MENA

Sept 6 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO ::SIGNS MOU WITH HUAWEI TO JOINTLY PROMOTE THEIR PRODUCTS AND SERVICES OF PHOTOVOLTAIC SOLAR POWER PROJECTS IN MENA REGION.

El Sewedy says unit signs EGP 620 mln deal with El Mostakbal

Sept 5 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO :UNIT SIGNS EGP 620 MILLION CONTRACT WITH EL MOSTAKBAL FOR URBAN DEVELOPMENT TO DEVELOP ELECTRICITY AND COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE FOR MOSTAKBAL CITY.

Egypt's El Sewedy Electric Q2 consol profit rises

Aug 16 (Reuters) - EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC CO :Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EGP 1.50 BILLION VERSUS EGP 873.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.Q2 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 10.87 BILLION VERSUS EGP 5.86 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL NET PROFIT EGP 3.05 BILLION VERSUS EGP 1.66 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 CONSOL REVENUE EGP 20.66 BILLION VERSUS EGP 10.55 BILLION YEAR AGO.PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF EGP 8 PER SHARE FOR H1 2017.H1 STANDALONE NET PROFIT EGP 1.93 BILLION VERSUS EGP 345.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Egypt's El Sewedy Electric Q1 consol profit rises

May 24 (Reuters) - El Sewedy Electric Co :Q1 consol net profit EGP 1.54 billion versus EGP 767.7 million year ago.Q1 consol revenue EGP 9.78 billion versus EGP 4.69 billion year ago.Q1 standalone net profit EGP 115 million versus EGP 24.2 million year ago.Q1 contract revenue EGP 1.19 billion versus EGP 473.7 million year ago.

El Sewedy Electric unit signs $25 mln financing agreement with EBRD

May 15 (Reuters) - El Sewedy Electric Co ::Unit signs $25 million financing agreement with EBRD.

El Sewedy Electric unit signs contract with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co

May 4 (Reuters) - El Sewedy Electric Co Sae :Unit signs EPC project contract with Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co with total value of EGP 2.02 billion and $69.1 million.Under agreemet unit will set up two electriciy lines with 500 kilo volt capacity for Egyptian Electricity Transmission Co.

Egyptian Exchange receives request from El Sewedy Electric to decrease capital

Egyptian Exchange : Receives request from El Sewedy Electric to decrease issued and paid-up capital to EGP 2.18 billion from EGP 2.23 billion . By terminating 5 million treasury shares to decrease issued and paid-up capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2o2qlOS) Further company coverage: [SWDY.CA] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).