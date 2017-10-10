Edition:
United States

Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWY.TO)

SWY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-2.67%)
Prev Close
$0.75
Open
$0.75
Day's High
$0.76
Day's Low
$0.73
Volume
620,898
Avg. Vol
250,070
52-wk High
$1.33
52-wk Low
$0.69

Latest Key Developments

Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​‍​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 07:30am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp ::‍Stornoway announces Q3 production and sales results​.Says ‍442,154 carats produced from processing of 506,381 tonnes of ore in quarter ended September at Renard Diamond Mine.Says ‍during quarter, 506,380 tonnes of ore were processed compared to plan of 540,000 tonnes​.  Full Article

Stornoway posts Q2 revenue c$42.6 million
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 07:00am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp :Stornoway announces FY2017 second quarter results.Q2 revenue c$42.6 million.Stornoway Diamond Corp - qtrly net loss c$2.3 million.  Full Article

Stornoway Diamond reports Q2 production and sales results
Wednesday, 12 Jul 2017 07:30am EDT 

July 12 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp -:Stornoway Diamond Corp- ‍417,362 carats produced from processing of 512,005 tonnes of ore for Q2 at Renard diamond mine​.  Full Article

Stornoway announces Q1 sales C$48.5 million
Tuesday, 9 May 2017 04:15pm EDT 

May 9 (Reuters) - Stornoway Diamond Corp :Stornoway announces fy2017 first quarter results.Q1 sales C$48.5 million.Qtrly loss per share -diluted C$0.01.  Full Article

Stornoway reports Q4 earnings per share c$0.06
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 04:45pm EST 

Stornoway Diamond Corp - : Stornoway announces 2016 financial results .Q4 earnings per share c$0.06.  Full Article

Stornoway announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 04:45pm EST 

Stornoway Diamond Corp : Stornoway announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance . 2017 operating cost guidance of C$59.68 per tonne processed . Stornoway Diamond -2017 production guidance of 1.7 million carats produced and 1.8 million carats sold, at an average diamond price between $100 and $132 per carat . Stornoway Diamond Corp- Operating costs for 2017 forecast at C$59.68 per tonne processed, being C$70.41 per carat processed and C$66.49 per carat sold . Stornoway Diamond Corp - In 2017 Stornoway plans to mine 4.4 million tonnes of ore and waste from open pits and 0.5 million tonnes from underground mine . Stornoway Diamond Corp - For 2017, capital costs are forecast at C$78.7 million . Stornoway Diamond Corp- Stornoway forecasts average diamond pricing during 2017 of between $100 and $132 per carat .Stornoway-For 2017 being cautious with diamond price forecasting,due to uncertain market conditions,reduction in pricing for smaller,lower quality items.  Full Article

Stornoway Diamond reports Q1 loss per share C$0.03
Tuesday, 10 May 2016 05:41pm EDT 

Stornoway Diamond Corp : Stornoway announces 2016 first quarter results .Q1 loss per share C$0.03.  Full Article

Stornoway Diamond Corp News

