Stornoway Diamond Corp (SWY.TO)

Stornoway Diamond Corp announces 2016 production results and 2017 guidance. 2017 production guidance of 1.7 million carats produced and 1.8 million carats sold, at an average diamond price between $100 and $132 per carat. Operating costs for 2017 forecast at C$59.68 per tonne processed, being C$70.41 per carat processed and C$66.49 per carat sold. In 2017 Stornoway plans to mine 4.4 million tonnes of ore and waste from open pits and 0.5 million tonnes from underground mine. For 2017, capital costs are forecast at C$78.7 million. Stornoway is being cautious with diamond price forecasting due to uncertain market conditions and reduction in pricing for smaller, lower quality items.