Spectris PLC (SXS.L)

Spectris completes ‍sale of Microscan Systems

Oct 3 (Reuters) - SPECTRIS PLC ::SALE OF MICROSCAN COMPLETED​.

Spectris sells Microscan business to Omron Corp for $157 mln

Aug 30 (Reuters) - SPECTRIS PLC ::DIVESTMENT OF MICROSCAN.HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS MICROSCAN SYSTEMS, INC. BUSINESS TO OMRON CORPORATION FOR A TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $157 MILLION.NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO SUBSTANTIALLY REDUCE OUR NET DEBT, THEREBY INCREASING OUR FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY FOR FUTURE CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT.SALE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY Q4.SALE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON 2017 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY 2 PENCE.

Spectris HY adjusted basic earning per share of 26.8 pence

July 25 (Reuters) - SPECTRIS PLC ::H1 ADJUSTED PRETAX PROFIT FELL 4 PERCENT TO 63.8 MILLION STG.H1 SALES ROSE 22.1 PERCENT TO 710 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 6 PERCENT TO 19 PENCEPER SHARE.HY ADJUSTED BASIC EPS 26.8 PENCE.HY SALES 710.0 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 581.4 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO.

Spectris says reported sales up 22 pct in period ended April 30

May 17 (Reuters) - Spectris Plc ::Trading update.Reported sales increased by 22 pct in period.Group like-for-like sales increased by 4 pct against a weak prior year comparator.Foreign currency exchange movements positively impacted revenues by 13 pct in period.LFL sales grew 11 pct in Asia Pacific, 4 pct in Europe and declined by 1 pct in North America.Group's underlying outlook for 2017 remains broadly unchanged..

Spectris says non-executive chairman to take medical leave of absence

April 28 (Reuters) - Spectris Plc ::Chairman to take medical leave of absence.Dr John Hughes, non-executive chairman, has taken leave of absence in order to undergo medical treatment.Russell king, senior independent director, will assume chair until john's return or appointment of his successor.

Spectris sales up 13 pct for FY

Spectris Plc : Final results . 13 pct growth in reported sales; 1 pct sales growth at constant exchange rates; 2 pct LFL sales decline for FY . FY adjusted operating margins broadly stable; dividend per share increase of 5 pct . FY reported profit includes a non-cash charge of 115 million stg on impairment of goodwill, other intangibles at Omega Engineering, ESG Solutions . Project uplift expected to deliver 35 million stg of recurring savings at a cost of 45 million stg over period to end 2019 . End-Market growth in near-term is expected to be modest. .FY reported sales 1,345.8 million stg; adjusted pretax profit 195.8 million stg.

Spectris completes acquisition of Millbrook Group

Spectris Plc : Acquisition of Millbrook Group . Announces that it has completed acquisition of millbrook group limited from rutland partners and millbrook's management shareholders .Purchase consideration of £122 million, on a debt and cash-free basis will be met from existing cash and bank facilities.

Spectris completes acquisiton of German firm Discom Elektronische

Spectris Plc : Announces that it has completed acquisition of German privately-held Discom Elektronische Systeme Und Komponenten Gmbh .Up-Front purchase consideration of eur 15.8 million will be met from existing cash and bank facilities.

Spectris says H1 adj. pretax profit 66.5 mln stg

Spectris Plc : H1 dividend 18.0p versus 17.3p +4 pct . Interim dividend up 4 percent to 18 penceper share . H1 sales £m 581.4mln stg versus 563.2mln stg . H1 adjusted profit before tax £m.66.5mln stg versus 64.9mln stg.

Spectris acquires Capstone Technology for $22.5 mln

Spectris Plc : Acquisition of capstone technology corporation . Acquisition of software and associated assets of privately-held us company capstone technology corporation ("capstone") for a consideration of $22.5 million. .Acquisition of capstone technology corporation.