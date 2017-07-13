Symrise AG (SY1G.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Symrise: Diana increases its share in social network Yummypets

July 13 (Reuters) - SYMRISE AG ::DIANA INCREASES ITS SHARE IN THE SOCIAL NETWORK YUMMYPETS.DIANA IS KEEPING THE AMOUNT OF ITS INVESTMENT CONFIDENTIAL‍​.TWO FOUNDERS OF YUMMYPETS CONTINUE TO BE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY.

June 13 (Reuters) - SYMRISE AG ::DGAP-NEWS: SYMRISE AG PLACES EUR400M CONVERTIBLE BONDS.

June 13 (Reuters) - Symrise AG :Symrise issues convertible bonds; issue volume eur400 million.Says proceeds to be used for refinancing of existing loan and capital markets indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.Says ordinary shares underlying bonds represent up to 3.6 % of current outstanding share capital.Says issuance of bonds excludes shareholders' pre-emptive rights.Says bonds expected to bear interest at a rate between 0.1 - 0.375 % per annum.Says conversion premium of 42.5 - 47.5 % above volume-weighted average price of ordinary shares on Xetra between launch and pricing.Says subject to a non-conversion period of 5 years after the issue date.Bonds will have a maturity of 7 years and will be issued in a denomination of EUR 100,000 each.

Symrise acquires Cobell Limited

May 30 (Reuters) - SYMRISE AG ::SYMRISE EXPANDS PRESENCE IN BRITISH BEVERAGE MARKET THROUGH ACQUISITION OF COBELL LIMITED.SYMRISE TO INCREASE CUSTOMER PROXIMITY IN BRITISH BEVERAGE MARKET SEGMENT.‍BOTH PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE FINANCIAL DETAILS OF ACQUISITION. CLOSING OF TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT BEGINNING OF JULY 2017​.

Symrise: aims for EBITDA margin of 20 pct in 2017 after 21.6 pct in Q1

May 9 (Reuters) - Symrise Ag :Group sales up by 4.6 % to eur 765.2 million.Adjusted for portfolio and exchange rate effects, organic growth amounts to 5.3 %.Ebitda up by 4.4 % to eur 165.5 million.Ebitda margin with 21.6 % at a high level.Medium-Term targets through to end of 2020 fiscal year remain in effect, including a compound annual growth rate (cagr) of 5-7 % and an ebitda margin of 19-22 %..Will continue to achieve growth on a sustainable basis in 2017, and aims to substantially outperform relevant market.Aims to be highly profitable, with an ebitda margin of approximately 20 %.

Symrise doesn't expect big hit from any U.S., Brexit trade barriers

Symrise : CEO says doesn't expect any major negative consequences from possible trade barriers related to the U.S. and Brexit Further company coverage: [SY1G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Symrise FY sales, adj EBITDA rise in line with market view

Symrise AG : Dividend 0.85 eurper share . FY sales rose 12 percent to 2.903 billion eur . Normalized EBITDA increase of 9 % to eur 625.2 million . Reuters poll avg for Symrise 2016 sales was 2.91 bln eur, for 2016 adj EBITDA was 623 mln eur . Normalized net income for fiscal year up 8 % to eur 265.9 million . Looks ahead to 2017 with confidence . Economic environment in current fiscal year is expected to be more challenging than in previous year . Expects to overcome volatility of various raw material prices to a very large extent through its broad access, in particular to natural ingredients . Aims to substantially outperform relevant market, where growth of around 3 % is forecasted . Intends to remain highly profitable with an ebitda margin of around 20 % .Remains fully committed to mid-term objectives extending to end of 2020.

Symrise extends contract of CEO Bertram until 2022

Symrise AG :Symrise AG says CEO contract of Heinz-Juergen Bertram extended ahead of schedule until 2022.

Symrise doesn't expect to be hit by Brexit - CEO

Symrise CEO : Says can rule out that Brexit vote will have a significant impact on company . Says currently does not see imminent transactions, consolidation of finances is in focus Further company coverage: [SY1G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Symrise CEO says no transformational deals on the agenda

Symrise AG media call: CEO says no transformational deals on the agenda, but will look opportunistically for good fits Further company coverage: [SY1G.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).