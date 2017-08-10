Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Symphony declares interim dividend of 1 rupee per share

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Symphony Ltd ::Says approved and declared 1st interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share.

India's Symphony June qtr profit down about 24 pct

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Symphony Ltd :June quarter net profit 240.4 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 1.42 billion rupees.Net profit in June quarter last year was 315.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue was 1.58 billion rupees.

India's Symphony March-qtr profit rises marginally

May 16 (Reuters) - Symphony Ltd ::March quarter net profit 466.9 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 1.99 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 465.3 million rupees ; total revenue was 1.43 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 1 rupee per share.

Symphony Ltd Dec qtr profit rises

Symphony Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 560.6 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 1.80 billion rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees .Says declared interim dividend of INR 1 per share.

Symphony announces closure of unit in the U.S.

Symphony Ltd : Says there will be no material financial impact . Symphony ltd says closure of Symphony USA Inc., a step down subsidiary (SDS) .SUI, USA will cease to be a step down subsidiary ofthe company w.e.i December 31,2016.

Symphony Ltd recommends bonus issue in 1:1 ratio

Symphony Ltd : Recommended issue of bonus equity shares to the members of the company in the ratio of 1:1 .

Symphony Ltd March-qtr profit rises

Symphony Ltd : March-quarter net profit 465.2 million rupees versus 365.1 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.37 billion rupees versus 1.24 billion rupees last year .

Symphony Ltd declares second interim dividend

Symphony Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 20 Indian rupees (1000%) on face value of 2 Indian rupees per share for the financial year 2015-16.

Symphony Ltd announces dividend payment date

Symphony Ltd:Says that interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per equity share i.e. 250 pct. for year 2015-16, declared by board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, shall be payable on or after Feb. 11, 2015 i.e. within 30 days from Jan. 28, 2016.

Symphony Ltd declares interim dividend

Symphony Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees (250%) per equity share having face value of 2 Indian rupees each.