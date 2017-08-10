Edition:
Symphony Ltd (SYMP.NS)

SYMP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,426.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.15 (-1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs1,446.25
Open
Rs1,458.00
Day's High
Rs1,458.00
Day's Low
Rs1,421.10
Volume
1,601
Avg. Vol
27,607
52-wk High
Rs1,570.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,113.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Symphony declares interim dividend of 1 rupee per share
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 03:00am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Symphony Ltd ::Says approved and declared 1st interim dividend of 1 rupee per equity share.  Full Article

India's Symphony June qtr profit down about 24 pct
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 02:30am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Symphony Ltd :June quarter net profit 240.4 million rupees.June quarter total revenue 1.42 billion rupees.Net profit in June quarter last year was 315.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue was 1.58 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Symphony March-qtr profit rises marginally
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 04:59am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Symphony Ltd ::March quarter net profit 466.9 million rupees.March quarter total revenue 1.99 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 465.3 million rupees ; total revenue was 1.43 billion rupees.Recommended final dividend of 1 rupee per share.  Full Article

Symphony Ltd Dec qtr profit rises
Friday, 10 Feb 2017 02:30am EST 

Symphony Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 560.6 million rupees . Dec quarter net sales 1.80 billion rupees . Net profit in dec quarter last year was 477.3 million rupees; net sales was 1.62 billion rupees .Says declared interim dividend of INR 1 per share.  Full Article

Symphony announces closure of unit in the U.S.
Monday, 26 Dec 2016 05:04am EST 

Symphony Ltd : Says there will be no material financial impact . Symphony ltd says closure of Symphony USA Inc., a step down subsidiary (SDS) .SUI, USA will cease to be a step down subsidiary ofthe company w.e.i December 31,2016.  Full Article

Symphony Ltd recommends bonus issue in 1:1 ratio
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 04:09am EDT 

Symphony Ltd : Recommended issue of bonus equity shares to the members of the company in the ratio of 1:1 .  Full Article

Symphony Ltd March-qtr profit rises
Tuesday, 17 May 2016 04:28am EDT 

Symphony Ltd : March-quarter net profit 465.2 million rupees versus 365.1 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.37 billion rupees versus 1.24 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Symphony Ltd declares second interim dividend
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 01:38am EST 

Symphony Ltd:Declared second interim dividend of 20 Indian rupees (1000%) on face value of 2 Indian rupees per share for the financial year 2015-16.  Full Article

Symphony Ltd announces dividend payment date
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 02:50am EST 

Symphony Ltd:Says that interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees per equity share i.e. 250 pct. for year 2015-16, declared by board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, shall be payable on or after Feb. 11, 2015 i.e. within 30 days from Jan. 28, 2016.  Full Article

Symphony Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 28 Jan 2016 02:49am EST 

Symphony Ltd:Says that the board at its meeting held on Jan. 28, 2016, inter alia, has declared interim dividend of 5 Indian rupees (250%) per equity share having face value of 2 Indian rupees each.  Full Article

