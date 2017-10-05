Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Syngene International says Silver Leaf Oak Mauritius cuts stake in co

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :Says Silver Leaf Oak Mauritius cuts stake in co by 2.12 percent to 7.80 pct‍​.

Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs

July 27 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters.Says maintain expectation that growth rates will continue to pick up in the latter half of the financial year.

India's Syngene International June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :June quarter profit 620 million rupees versus 598 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.08 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees last year.

Syngene International Q4 profit falls

April 27 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees.Net profit in Q4 last year was 790 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 3.34 billion rupees.

Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India

Syngene International Ltd : Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India . Says Herbalife will work closely with Syngene in the areas of research and development in the field of nutrition .Facility houses separate good manufacturing practices formulation lab.

Syngene International June-qtr profit rises

Syngene International Ltd : June-quarter net profit 598 million rupees versus 466 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.69 billion rupees versus 2.28 billion rupees last year . Two new facilities are now operational-first phase of Syngene research centre and a viral testing facility .