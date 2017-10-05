Edition:
United States

Syngene International Ltd (SYNN.NS)

SYNN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

502.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs501.50
Open
Rs504.15
Day's High
Rs507.40
Day's Low
Rs501.00
Volume
20,572
Avg. Vol
106,914
52-wk High
Rs663.20
52-wk Low
Rs430.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Syngene International says Silver Leaf Oak Mauritius cuts stake in co
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 02:01am EDT 

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :Says Silver Leaf Oak Mauritius cuts stake in co by 2.12 percent to 7.80 pct‍​.  Full Article

Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 09:07am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters.Says maintain expectation that growth rates will continue to pick up in the latter half of the financial year.  Full Article

India's Syngene International June-qtr profit rises about 4 pct
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 08:38am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :June quarter profit 620 million rupees versus 598 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 3.08 billion rupees versus 2.90 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Syngene International Q4 profit falls
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 10:42am EDT 

April 27 (Reuters) - Syngene International Ltd :Q4 net profit 780 million rupees, total revenue 3.15 billion rupees.Net profit in Q4 last year was 790 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 3.34 billion rupees.  Full Article

Syngene International & Herbalife partner to establish nutrition R&D lab in India
Thursday, 2 Mar 2017 05:27am EST 

Syngene International Ltd : Says Herbalife nutrition partners with Syngene to establish nutrition research and development lab in India . Says Herbalife will work closely with Syngene in the areas of research and development in the field of nutrition .Facility houses separate good manufacturing practices formulation lab.  Full Article

Syngene International June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 09:02am EDT 

Syngene International Ltd : June-quarter net profit 598 million rupees versus 466 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 2.69 billion rupees versus 2.28 billion rupees last year . Two new facilities are now operational-first phase of Syngene research centre and a viral testing facility .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Syngene International Ltd News

BRIEF-Syngene International confident that impact of fire incident of last yr to taper off in coming qtrs

* Says confident that the impact of the fire incident of last year will taper off in the coming quarters

» More SYNN.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials