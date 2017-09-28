Synthomer PLC (SYNTS.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Synthomer announces acquisition of BASF Austrian SBR business and assets

Sept 28 (Reuters) - SYNTHOMER PLC ::ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BASF AUSTRIAN SBR BUSINESS AND ASSETS ( 'BUSINESS').ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EUR 30 MILLION WILL BE FULLY FUNDED FROM EXISTING RESOURCES.ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE EARLY IN 2018 FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS AND SATISFACTION OF OTHER CLOSING CONDITIONS.

Synthomer says expectations for full year remain unchanged

Aug 8 (Reuters) - SYNTHOMER PLC :H1 PRETAX PROFIT 53.4 MILLION STG.H1 REVENUE ROSE 72.6 PERCENT TO 770.3 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND 3.7 PENCEPER SHARE.EXPECTATIONS FOR FULL YEAR REMAIN UNCHANGED.

Synthomer says continues to trade in line with expectations

April 27 (Reuters) - Synthomer Plc ::Trading update for q1 ended march 31 st , 2017..Europe and north america segment delivered a solid performance with results ahead of q1 2016.Unit margins were also up on 2016, in line with expectations.Overall performance of asia and rest of world segment was in line with our expectations.Q1 nitrile margins remained stable relative to q4 2016, albeit lower than strong comparative q1 2016 as expected.Net debt increased from £150 million at year end to £257m at 31 march 2017.Group continues to trade in line with board's expectations, and accordingly view for full year 2017 remains unchanged..

Synthomer announces acquisition of Perstorp Belgium

Synthomer Plc : Announces acquisition of Perstorp Oxo Belgium Ab from Perstorp Group . Will pay an enterprise value of eur 78 million which will be fully funded from existing financial resources . Acquisition, which completed on 5 march, represents a multiple of 8.5x 2016 adjusted ebitda . Is expected to fall to approximately 7.0x EBITDA post integration reflecting operational efficiencies and increased volumes to existing customers .Perstorp Belgium will be consolidated into Synthomer's results from March 2017.

Synthomer FY pre-tax profit rises

Synthomer Plc : FY pretax profit rose 88.6 percent to 136.7 million stg . FY sales 1.046 billion stg versus 870.1 million stg year ago . Final dividend 7.8 pence per share . Total dividend 11.3 pence per share . Says "expect to continue to see resilient trading in Europe, although raw material and macroeconomic environments remain volatile" . Says Asian Nitrile business will be further impacted by introduction of additional industry capacity in 2016 .Says board's expectations remain unchanged from Jan 20 trading update; confident of delivering long-term growth in profitability, shareholder value.

Chemicals maker Synthomer sees 2016 profits ahead of estimates

Synthomer Plc : Issues a trading update for year ended 31 december 2016. . Positive trends experienced in our Europe and North America business during first three quarters of year continued through Q4 . Overall performance ahead of co's original expectations in Europe and North America . Asia and rest of world also performed modestly ahead of our expectations in Q4 . Now expect 2016 performance on an underlying constant currency basis to be ahead of top end of current market expectations . In addition, group will also benefit from translation effect related to ongoing weakness of sterling. . Board now anticipates that FY 2016 PBT will be approximately 120m stg. . Looking forward to 2017, we still expect to see resilient trading in Europe .Expect our Asian nitrile business to be further impacted by introduction of additional industry capacity in 2016.

Synthomer H1 revenue fell 1.8 percent to 446.2 million stg

Synthomer Plc : Half year revenue fell 1.8 percent to 446.2 million stg . H1 pretax profit rose 56 percent to 57.4 million stg . Cost efficiency programme on track . Improved performance driven by firming margins relative to H1 2015 . "We remain cautiously optimistic for full year" . In Europe, North America, notwithstanding Brexit vote and unsettled economic outlook and currency markets, we expect to make continued progress . Expect average unit margins in our nitriles business to soften . Board's expectations for full year, in constant currency, remain unchanged. . H1 group revenue 446.2 million stg versus 432.3 million stg a year ago .Operating profit in H1 2016 increased to 64.9 mln stg versus 55.4 mln stg a year ago.

Synthomer says currency moves to help sterling reported FY results

Synthomer Plc : Announces that it has successfully completed acquisition of Hexion Performance Adhesives & Coatings ('hexion pac') from Hexion Inc . Hexion PAC's business in China (representing approximately 1 pct of Hexion PAC's revenues) is subject to a deferred completion which is expected in Q3 2016 . Confirms that its outlook for full year 2016 in constant currency remains unchanged and in line with board's expectations . Total consideration of $226 mln was funded from both existing cash resources and utilisation of additional credit facilities .A eur 0.01 and $0.01 increase in FX rates relative to sterling are estimated to result in an improvement in sterling reported FY results by about 0.5 mln stg and 0.25 mln stg respectively.

Synthomer Plc agrees to sell dispersions business in South Africa to Ferro S.A.

Synthomer Plc:Says it has agreed to sell its dispersions business in South Africa to Ferro S.A. for a total consideration of £13 million.Says the sale is expected to complete during summer 2016 following receipt of regulatory approvals.

Synthomer PLC reaffirms FY 2015 outlook

Synthomer PLC:Says the board's expectations for FY 2015 remain unchanged.