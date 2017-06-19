Suedzucker AG (SZUG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CropEnergies raises FY forecast after strong Q1

June 19 (Reuters) - CROPENERGIES AG :DGAP-ADHOC: CROPENERGIES INCREASES FORECAST AFTER STRONG 1ST QUARTER 2017/18.Q1 ‍REVENUES INCREASED BY 38 PERCENT TO EUR 231 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 168) MILLION, WHILE OPERATING PROFIT IMPROVED BY 21 PERCENT TO EUR 23.5 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 19.4) MILLION​.TO INCREASE FORECAST OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18.FY REVENUES ARE EXPECTED IN A RANGE OF EUR 850 AND EUR 900 (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 800 TO EUR 875) MILLION .FY OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO REACH BETWEEN EUR 50 AND EUR 90 (PREVIOUS FORECAST: EUR 40 TO EUR 80) MILLION.

Suedzucker sees significant rise in sugar production in EU

May 18 (Reuters) - Suedzucker results news conference:CEO says expects significant rise in sugar production in the eu due to the end of quotas and export limits this year.CEO says expects cropenergies ce2g.de to post fy revenues of 725-800 million eur, operating earnings of 40-80 million.CFO - no intention to buy back hybrid capital.CFO - currently no further stake increase at ed&f man planned.

Suedzucker to recommend a dividend of 0.45 euro per share for 2016/17

April 24 (Reuters) - Suedzucker :Management board decides about dividend recommendation for business year 2016/17.Has decided to recommend a dividend of 0.45 (previous year: 0.30) euro per share for business year 2016/17.

Suedzucker sticks with guidance after CropEnergies hikes outlook

Suedzucker : Says has no plans to change its guidance after CropEnergies hikes its FY outlook Further company coverage: [SZUG.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Agrana places first tranche of its cash capital contribution

Agrana Beteiligungs Ag : Places first tranche of its cash capital contribution and together with Südzucker successfully completes institutional pre-placement . Total of 1,316,720 new Agrana shares and 500,000 existing agrana shares held by Südzucker placed . Offer price set at 100 euros ($107.78) . Gross proceeds of 131.67 million euros for new agrana shares and gross proceeds of 50 million euros for existing agrana shares offered by Südzucker generated .Free float increases to 18.4 pct.

Agrana commences cash capital increase with secondary offer of existing Agrana shares by Südzucker

Agrana Beteiligungs AG : Commences cash capital increase with secondary offer of existing AGRANA shares by Südzucker AG . Subscription ratio in cash capital increase of 10:1 and issue of in aggregate up to 1,420,204 new Agrana shares . Offering amounts to a total of up to 1,920,204 or, upon possible increase by Südzucker AG, to a total of up to 2,120,204 Agrana shares . 1,316,720 new Agrana shares will be offered in an institutional pre-placement . Offer price for all Agrana shares offered will be determined in institutional pre-placement and is expected to be published on Feb. 1, 2017 . Subscription period for Agrana free float-shareholders entitled to subscribe for up to 103,484 new Agrana shares is expected to commence on Feb. 2, 2017 . Z&S Zucker and Stärke Holding AG and Südzucker AG waive all their subscription rights relating to Agrana shares to increase free float . In institutional pre-placement, südzucker ag offers up to 500,000 Agrana shares currently held directly by it .In case of sufficient demand, Südzucker AG may increase its offering by additional 200,000 Agrana shares to a total of up to 700,000 Agrana shares.

Agrana is exploring a cash capital increase from existing authorised capital

Agrana Beteiligungs AG : Is exploring a cash capital increase from existing authorised capital, given appropriate market conditions .Provided that principal shareholders waive subscription right and significant portion of existing Agrana shares directly held by Suedzucker are placed, free float of currently about 7 pct could be increased significantly to approximately 20 pct.

Suedzucker Q2 net profit more than doubles to 54.5 mln euros

Suedzucker : H1 net profit 155 million eur .Q2 net profit after minorities 54.5 million eur.

Suedzucker now expects FY oper profit of 340-390 mln eur

Suedzucker : increases full year outlook following positive second quarter . revenues in first half year (1 march 2016 to 31 august 2016) of current financial year 2016/17 reached eur 3,205 (previous year: 3,331) million . group operating profit increased in same period to eur 209 (previous year: 134) million . continues to expect for financial year 2016/17 group revenues of eur 6.4 to 6.6 (previous year: 6.4) billion . fiscal q2 sales 1.597 billion eur versus 1.702 billion year earlier . now expects group operating profit to reach eur 340 to 390 (previous year: 241) million . sugar price increase is expected as of 1st of october, beginning of new sugar marketing year 2016/17 .fiscal q2 operating profit 99 million eur versus 77 million year-earlier.

Suedzucker subsidiary plans strategic partnership with Serbian Sunoko

Suedzucker AG : Suedzucker subsidiary Agrana plans strategic partnership with the shareholders of Serbian company Sunoko via majority participation . Says Austrian Agrana, a round 50 percent Suedzucker participation, intends a strategic partnership with shareholders of Serbian company Sunoko d.o.o. .Says conclusion of contract is subject to approval of supervisory board of Agrana and supervisory board of Suedzucker AG.