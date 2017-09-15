Telus Corp (T.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Telus Corp : :Telus Corp - ‍iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus arrive at Telus on Friday, September 22; telus to also offer apple watch series 3​.Telus Corp - ‍ iPhone X will be available to pre-order at Telus on Friday October 27​.

Aug 16 (Reuters) - TELUS International : :TELUS International acquires Voxpro.‍TELUS International - Announced acquisition of Voxpro​.TELUS International - ‍About 2,700 Voxpro team members, including voxpro leadership team, will join TELUS International ​.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp :Telus reports strong results for second quarter 2017.Q2 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.26 billion.Q2 earnings per share C$0.64.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Telus Corp - ‍in quarter, got 121,000 new wireless postpaid, high-speed internet and tv customers, up 29,000 over same quarter a year ago​.Telus Corp - ‍at quarter-end, total wireless subscriber base of 8.7 million is up 3.2 per cent from a year ago​.Qtrly capital expenditures C$810 million versus C$769 million.Telus Corp -can be no assurance that dividend growth program will be maintained, not changed and/or completed through 2019.

June 5 (Reuters) - Telus Corp -:Telus investing $4.2 billion through 2020 to extend advanced communications infrastructure across alberta to continue driving growth and innovation for the #next150.Telus - ‍investment will extend gigabit-enabled telus purefibre network directly to thousands more homes and businesses in rural and urban communities​.

May 11 (Reuters) - Telus Corp :Telus reports strong results for first quarter 2017.Q1 earnings per share c$0.73.Q1 revenue c$3.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$3.22 billion.Qtrly telus wireless blended arpu was higher by 3.9 per cent to $65.53.Telus corp - qtrly adjusted basic eps $0.74.Qtrly telus wireless blended monthly churn declined by eight basis points to 1.18 per cent.Telus corp qtrly wireline high-speed internet net additions of 24,000 were up 12,000 from same quarter a year ago.Telus corp qtrly wireline total tv net additions of 7,000 were lower by 4,000 over same quarter a year ago.Qtrly . Telus wireless monthly postpaid subscriber churn of 0.93 per cent declined by four basis points year-over-year.Telus corp - board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4925 canadian per share.Telus corp - q2 dividend represents a 7.1 per cent increase from $0.46 quarterly dividend paid on july 4, 2016.Telus corp - in 2017, total restructuring and others costs are expected to be approximately $125 million.Sees 2017 basic earnings per share $ 2.49 to $2.66.Telus corp - sees fy revenues $13.180 billion to $13.310 billion.Fy2017 earnings per share view c$2.71, revenue view c$13.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Telus corp - sees fy capital expenditures approximately $3.0 billion.Q1 earnings per share view c$0.71, revenue view c$3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Rogers Communications Inc : Rogers Communications Inc - announced that Joe Natale will join as president and chief executive officer on April 19, 2017 .Natale will be appointed to Rogers board at its annual general meeting next week.

Telus Corp : Telus finalizes deal to expand its wireless business in Manitoba .Telus- Co, Bell now formally closed deal to have about one-quarter of Bell MTS' postpaid wireless customers and 15 dealer locations assumed to Telus.

Telus Corp : Telus reports strong results for fourth quarter 2016 and announces 2017 financial targets . Qtrly diluted EPS $0.14 . Qtrly adjusted basic EPS $0.53 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q4 revenue C$3.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.33 billion . Telus Corp- consolidated capital expenditures for 2017, excluding purchase of spectrum licences, are targeted to be approximately $2.9 billion . Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2.5 to 3.5 percent . Telus Corp- Telus board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents canadian per share . Telus corp- Q1 dividend represents a four cent increase from $0.44 quarterly dividend paid on april 1, 2016 . Sees 2017 revenues $ $13.120 to $13.250 billion . Sees 2017 basic earnings per share $ $2.49 to $2.64 . FY 2017 earnings per share view c$2.78, revenue view c$13.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Telus Corp - Targeting 2017 revenue growth of up to 3.5 per cent and EBITDA growth of up to 6.0 per cent on a consolidated basis .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Telus Corp : Telus Corp -common shares purchased will be counted towards 8 million common shares that co is entitled to purchase for cancellation over a 12-month period .Telus to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares under its normal course issuer bid through one or more private agreements.

Telus Corp : Telus reports results for third quarter 2016 . Qtrly adjusted earnings per share C$0.65 . Quarterly dividend increased to C$0.48 per share . Wireless segment postpaid churn rate was 0.94% in the third quarter of 2016 .Q3 revenue C$3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$3.24 billion.