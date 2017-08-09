TransAlta Corp (TA.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transalta Q2 loss per share C$0.06

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp :Transalta reports second quarter 2017 results and revised 2017 outlook.Q2 loss per share C$0.06.Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly funds from operations of $187 million.Qtrly revenue C$503 million versus C$492 million.Sees FY 2017 FFO in the range $765 million to $820 million.Qtrly FFO per share C$0.65.Headwinds in back half of year, additional productivity capital spending have lowered free cash flow guidance by about 10 percent on annualized basis.Expect additional mining costs at our highvale mine operations for remainder of 2017.Q2 revenue view C$517.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly production 7,707 GWH versus 7,899 GWH.

Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at south hedland power station

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Transalta Renewables Inc :Transalta and Transalta Renewables provide update on the status of commercial operations at South Hedland power station.Transalta - ‍all conditions to establishing commercial operations have been achieved under terms of power purchase agreement with FMG have been satisfied.Transalta Renewables Inc - ‍south Hedland power station is fully operational and able to meet all of FMG's requirements under terms of PPA​.Transalta Renewables - co, ‍transalta Corp responded to Fortescue Metals' view that South Hedland power station has not achieved commercial operation​.

Fortescue Metals updates on status of South Hedland power station

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd :Refers to market release issued by Transalta Renewables on 28 July & various media reports relating to status of south Hedland power station.notified Transalta that in its view South Hedland power station has not yet satisfied requisite performance criteria under co's contract.Fortescue is continuing to purchase electricity from other generators to supply its operations in port Hedland.

Fortescue Metals to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fortescue Metals Group Ltd :Gave notice to repurchase Solomon power station from Tec Pipe Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Transalta Corporation.Solomon power station is currently treated as a lease liability and recognised as debt on fortescue's balance sheet.Liability and associated costs related to Solomon power station of US$348 million will be fully repaid from available cash in November 2017.

TransAlta Corp says qtrly FFO per share C$0.70

May 5 (Reuters) - TransAlta Corp :TransAlta reports first quarter 2017 results.TransAlta Corp says qtrly FFO per share c$0.70.Qtrly revenue C$578 million versus C$568 million.TransAlta Corp says qtrly FCF per share C$0.34.TransAlta Corp -" We remain comfortable with our 2017 guidance for EBITDA, FFO, and FCF".

TransAlta approves plan for accelerating transition to clean power in Alberta

April 19 (Reuters) - Transalta Corp ::Transalta board approves plan for accelerating transition to clean power in alberta.Says retirement of sundance unit 1 will be effective january 1, 2018.Says mothballing of sundance unit 2 will be effective january 1, 2018, for a period of up to 2 years.Expects that capacity of sundance units 3 to 6 and keephills 1 and 2 will not change following conversion.Total capital commitment for coal-to-gas conversions is approximately $300 million.Conversion will result in reduction of about 40 percent of carbon emissions maintaining about 2,400 mws to alberta power grid.Auction of these units to occur in 2019 for 2021.

Transalta Q4 earnings per share C$0.41

Transalta Corp : Transalta reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results . Q4 non-GAAP FFO per share c$0.79 . Q4 earnings per share C$0.41 . Q4 earnings per share view C$0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Transalta Corp - sees FY comparable FFO $765 million to $855 million . Transalta Corp - targeting 2017 sustaining capital $260 million to $280 million . Transalta - expect to refinance some upcoming debt maturities over next 18-months by raising $700 million to $900 million of debt secured by contracted cash flows . Transalta Corp - targeting 2017 fleet availability 88 percent to 90 percent .Qtrly comparable FFO per share $0.79.

TransAlta to sell interest in Wintering Hills facility

TransAlta Corp : TransAlta announces sale of interest in Wintering Hills facility . TransAlta Corp - sale of its 51 per cent interest in Wintering Hills merchant wind facility for approximately $61 million . TransAlta Corp - deal for approximately $61 million .TransAlta Corp - sale of interest in Wintering Hills will not materially impact EBITDA, FFO or free cash flow (FCF) guidance for 2017.

Transalta files for mixed shelf of up to $2 bln

Transalta Corp : Files for mixed shelf of up to $2.0 billion - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2jAlq8i) Further company coverage: [TA.TO] ((bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

TransAlta signs new agreement for Mississauga cogeneration facility

Transalta Corp : TransAlta Corp says in conjunction with execution of new contract, TransAlta has agreed to terminate, effective December 31, 2016 . TransAlta Corp- expect accounting for new contract and termination of existing contract will have no impact to 2016 earnings on a comparable basis . TransAlta signs new agreement for mississauga cogeneration facility .TransAlta Corp- new contract will come into effect on January 1, 2017.