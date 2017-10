Philip Morris CR as (TABK.PR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Czech Philip Morris reports jump in H1 profit

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Philip Morris Cr As :Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR says H1 consolidated revenues czk 5.8 billion and net income czk 1.6 billion, up 7 percent and 24.7 percent respectively.says total cigarette market increased by 1.3% and 4.2% in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, respectively.says cigarette market share remained flat (at 45.8%) in the Czech Republic, and decreased by 0.7 share points (to 56.7%) in Slovakia."Our consolidated revenues were helped by favourable pricing in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, reflecting the impact of price increases, and also by a total cigarette market increase in both countries, driven by solid economic environment,“ said Chairman Árpád Könye.

Czech Philip Morris AGM approves CZK 1,000/share dividend -CTK

April 28 (Reuters) - Philip Morris Cr As :AGM approves CZK 1,000/share dividend -CTK news agency.previous dividend was CZK 920/share nL5N1H50GX.began trading ex-dividend April 20.

Broadcaster CME's shares highest since March 2014, Czech Philip Morris ex-dividend

April 20 (Reuters) - Central European Media Enterprises CETV.PR:Central European Media Enterprises shares rose to their highest level since March 2014 on Thursday.shares were up 1.6 percent at 82.30 crowns at 0711 GMT.shares in Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR fell 7.0 percent to 13,008 crowns in ex-dividend trading.

Czech Philip Morris proposes higher dividend of 1,000 crowns/share

Philip Morris Cr As : proposes dividend CZK 1000/share, versus CZK 920/share previous year (Reuters poll CZK 935/share) . 2016 after-tax profit CZK 2.77 billion ($111.43 million), versus CZK 2.57 billion in 2015 Further company coverage: [TABK.PR] ($1 = 24.8580 Czech crowns) ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Philip Morris Czech Republic H1 net profit CZK 1.32 bln (Reuters poll CZK 1.36 bln)

Philip Morris Cr As : Cigarette maker Philip Morris Czech Republic reports H1 net profit of CZK 1.32 billion (1.36 bln seen in Reuters poll, 1.34 billion in H1 2015) . Sales CZK 5.4 bln from 5.11 bln year ago (poll CZK 5.32 bln) . Diluted earnings per share CZK 480 vs 489 year ago Further company coverage: [TABK.PR] ((prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 477;)).

Czech Philip Morris says Q1 revenue rises 9.3 percent

Czech tobacco company Philip Morris CR : Says Q1 consolidated revenue, net of excise tax and VAT, CZK 2.53 billion ($105.96 million), up 9.3 percent y/y . Says rise mainly driven by favorable volume in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as higher manufacturing services . Says shipments up 7.4 percent y/y . Says according to Nielsen research Philip Morris CR share in Czech market declined to 45.5 percent from 46.8 percent . Says total market in Czech Republic increased by an estimated 7.2 percent in first quarter . Company is an affiliate of Philip Morris International Further company coverage: [TABK.PR] ($1 = 23.8780 Czech crowns) ((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Philip Morris CR as proposes FY 2015 dividend - Reuters

Philip Morris CR as:Says board proposes dividend of CZK 920/share (previous CZK 880/share) -Reuters.