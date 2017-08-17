Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd :Says has set up a freeze-dried coffee plant in vietnam.Says plant slated to start manufacturing produce in the next 18-21 months.Says coffee plant aims to produce 5000 mt per annum of freeze dried coffee.

India's Tata Coffee June-qtr consol profit falls

July 27 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 344.7 million rupees versus profit of 455.8 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 3.72 billion rupees versus 4.30 billion rupees.

Tata Coffee seeks members' nod for re-appointing K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & CFO

June 23 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & chief financial officer.

Tata Coffee March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold

May 18 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 456.9 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 4.06 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion.

Tata Coffee infused $4.75 mln in equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company

May 5 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd :Says infused $4.75 million in the equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company.

Tata Global Beverages says no proposal regarding Tata Coffee merger is under consideration

Tata Global Beverages Ltd : Tata Global Beverages clarifies on news item "Tata Group exploring merger of Tata Global Beverages Limited and Tata Coffee Limited" .Says no such proposal under consideration.

Tata Coffee Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 3 pct

Tata Coffee Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 410.1 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.13 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 424.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4.02 billion rupees.

India's Tata Coffee March-qtr group consol net profit down about 13 pct

Tata Coffee Ltd : India's Tata Coffee Ltd - March-quarter consol group consolidated net profit 344.7 million rupees; consol total income from operations 4.57 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 1.30 per share .