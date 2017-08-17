Edition:
Tata Coffee Ltd (TACO.NS)

TACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

152.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.03%)
Prev Close
Rs152.80
Open
Rs153.40
Day's High
Rs155.20
Day's Low
Rs152.00
Volume
118,050
Avg. Vol
694,577
52-wk High
Rs174.90
52-wk Low
Rs107.10

Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam
Thursday, 17 Aug 2017 12:46am EDT 

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd :Says has set up a freeze-dried coffee plant in vietnam.Says plant slated to start manufacturing produce in the next 18-21 months.Says coffee plant aims to produce 5000 mt per annum of freeze dried coffee.  Full Article

India's Tata Coffee June-qtr consol profit falls
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 05:48am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 344.7 million rupees versus profit of 455.8 million rupees.June quarter consol total income 3.72 billion rupees versus 4.30 billion rupees.  Full Article

Tata Coffee seeks members' nod for re-appointing K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & CFO
Friday, 23 Jun 2017 03:33am EDT 

June 23 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd ::Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of K. Venkataramanan as executive director – finance & chief financial officer.  Full Article

Tata Coffee March-qtr consol profit rises more than three fold
Thursday, 18 May 2017 09:29am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd ::Recommended dividend of 1.75 rupees per share.March quarter consol net profit 456.9 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 4.06 billion rupees.Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 136.5 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was INR 4.07 billion.  Full Article

Tata Coffee infused $4.75 mln in equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company
Friday, 5 May 2017 12:35am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Tata Coffee Ltd :Says infused $4.75 million in the equity capital of Tata Coffee Vietnam Company.  Full Article

Tata Global Beverages says no proposal regarding Tata Coffee merger is under consideration
Monday, 27 Mar 2017 06:25am EDT 

Tata Global Beverages Ltd : Tata Global Beverages clarifies on news item "Tata Group exploring merger of Tata Global Beverages Limited and Tata Coffee Limited" .Says no such proposal under consideration.  Full Article

Tata Coffee Dec-qtr consol profit falls about 3 pct
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 08:27am EST 

Tata Coffee Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 410.1 million rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.13 billion rupees .Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 424.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 4.02 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Tata Coffee March-qtr group consol net profit down about 13 pct
Monday, 16 May 2016 08:36am EDT 

Tata Coffee Ltd : India's Tata Coffee Ltd - March-quarter consol group consolidated net profit 344.7 million rupees; consol total income from operations 4.57 billion rupees . Recommends dividend of INR 1.30 per share .  Full Article

BRIEF-Tata Coffee sets up freeze-dried coffee plant in Vietnam

* Says plant slated to start manufacturing produce in the next 18-21 months

