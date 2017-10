Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TAGL.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Global Beverages proposes to sell up to 10.5 mln shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd ::Says proposes to sell up to 10.5 million shares of Tata Chemicals to Tata Sons.Transaction expected to be executed on or after Sept 18.

Tata Chemicals says board accepts offer for sale of 43.2 mln shares of Tata Global Beverages

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd :Board has accepted an offer from Tata Sons Limited for sale of 43.2 million equity shares of Tata Global Beverages Limited.Transaction is expected to be executed on or after September 18, 2017 at or around prevailing price on date of proposed sale.

Tata Global Beverages says LIC of India cuts stake in co to 5.678 pct

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd ::Says LIC of India reduces stake in co by 2.03 percent to 5.678 percent.

India's Tata Global Beverages June-qtr group consol profit up about 20 pct

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd ::June quarter group consol net profit 1.24 billion rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 17.19 billion rupees versus 17.57 billion rupees last year.

Tata Global Beverages says unit to restructure Russian business unit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd ::Says co's overseas unit and co-shareholder EBRD have undertaken a strategic review of their Russian business unit.Says unit restructuring its operating model in Russian coffee and tea market.Unit will get consideration for transferring the assets and operating liabilities and a license fee for use of the brand.

Tata Global Beverages says not taken any decision on matters in news item about divesting stake

July 12 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd :Clarifies on news item, "Tata Global Beverages to divest stake in group's firms to parent"..Says company has not taken any decision on the matters mentioned in the news item.

Tata Global Beverages appoints Chandrasekaran as chairman of board

July 3 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd :Says appoints Chandrasekaran as chairman of board.Says Harish Bhat to step down as chairman.

Tata Global Beverages posts March-qtr group consol profit

May 30 (Reuters) - Tata Global Beverages Ltd ::March quarter group consol net profit 511.2 million rupees.March quarter consol total income 16.91 billion rupees.Says recommended dividend of INR 2.35 per share.Group consol net loss in March quarter last year was INR 2.69 billion as per IND-AS; consol total income was INR 16.25 billion.

Tata Global Beverages says no proposal regarding Tata Coffee merger is under consideration

Tata Global Beverages Ltd : Tata Global Beverages clarifies on news item "Tata Group exploring merger of Tata Global Beverages Limited and Tata Coffee Limited" .Says no such proposal under consideration.

Tata Global Beverages resolves to replace Cyrus Mistry as chairman of co

Tata Global Beverages Ltd : Apppointed Harish Bhat, non executive director of co, as chairman .Says resolved to replace Mistry as chairman of co.