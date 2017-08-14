Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Take Solutions June-qtr consol profit rises

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Take Solutions Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 357.2 million rupees versus 342.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 3.55 billion rupees versus 3.25 billion rupees year ago.

India's Take Solutions March-qtr PAT rises

May 18 (Reuters) - Take Solutions Ltd :March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 157.4 million rupees versus 196.6 million rupees year ago.Declared dividend of 0.4 rupees per share.

Take Solutions Dec-qtr consol profit rises

Take Solutions Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 322.1 million rupees versus 239.9 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter consol net sales 3.43 billion rupees versus 2.48 billion rupees year ago .Says declares interim dividend of 0.30 rupees per share.

Take Solutions appoints Subhasri Sriram as CFO

Take Solutions Ltd : Says approved resignation of Shobana N S as CFO .Says appointed Subhasri Sriram as CFO from April 1.

Take Solutions approves issue of shares worth 1.80 bln rupees to QIBs

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue, allotment of 10.8 million equity shares to QIBs at INR 166.10 per equity share .

Take Solutions approves issue price of 166.10 rupees/share for QIP issue

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue price of 166.10 rupees per share for the equity shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in issue .

Take Solutions March-qtr net profit rises

Take Solutions Ltd : March-quarter net profit 100.7 million rupees versus 71.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 106.8 million rupees versus 66.4 million rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of INR 0.40 rupees per share .