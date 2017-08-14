Edition:
United States

Take Solutions Ltd (TAKE.NS)

TAKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.30INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.40 (-0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs157.70
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs159.35
Day's Low
Rs156.35
Volume
41,944
Avg. Vol
309,800
52-wk High
Rs181.40
52-wk Low
Rs118.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Take Solutions June-qtr consol profit rises
Monday, 14 Aug 2017 05:16am EDT 

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Take Solutions Ltd ::June quarter consol profit 357.2 million rupees versus 342.2 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total revenue 3.55 billion rupees versus 3.25 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Take Solutions March-qtr PAT rises
Thursday, 18 May 2017 07:13am EDT 

May 18 (Reuters) - Take Solutions Ltd :March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago.March quarter total revenue 157.4 million rupees versus 196.6 million rupees year ago.Declared dividend of 0.4 rupees per share.  Full Article

Take Solutions Dec-qtr consol profit rises
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 03:01am EST 

Take Solutions Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 322.1 million rupees versus 239.9 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter consol net sales 3.43 billion rupees versus 2.48 billion rupees year ago .Says declares interim dividend of 0.30 rupees per share.  Full Article

Take Solutions appoints Subhasri Sriram as CFO
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 03:00am EST 

Take Solutions Ltd : Says approved resignation of Shobana N S as CFO .Says appointed Subhasri Sriram as CFO from April 1.  Full Article

Take Solutions approves issue of shares worth 1.80 bln rupees to QIBs
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 06:23am EDT 

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue, allotment of 10.8 million equity shares to QIBs at INR 166.10 per equity share .  Full Article

Take Solutions approves issue price of 166.10 rupees/share for QIP issue
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 01:55am EDT 

Take Solutions Ltd : Approved issue price of 166.10 rupees per share for the equity shares to be allotted to eligible qualified institutional buyers in issue .  Full Article

Take Solutions March-qtr net profit rises
Thursday, 12 May 2016 04:35am EDT 

Take Solutions Ltd : March-quarter net profit 100.7 million rupees versus 71.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 106.8 million rupees versus 66.4 million rupees last year . Recommended final dividend of INR 0.40 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Take Solutions Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Take Solutions June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 357.2 million rupees versus 342.2 million rupees year ago

» More TAKE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials