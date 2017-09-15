Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Talktalk Telecom says Kate Ferry to start as CFO on Oct. 9
Sept 15 (Reuters) - Talktalk Telecom Group Plc
UK's ICO levies 100,000 stg fine on TalkTalk for data breach
Aug 10 (Reuters) - UK's Information Commissioner’s Office::Fined TalkTalk telecom 100,000 pounds after it failed to look after its customers' data.Information Commissioner's Office - investigation found TalkTalk breached data protection act because it allowed staff to have access to large quantities of customers' data.Information Commissioner's Office - investigation did not find direct evidence of a link between compromised information and complaints about scam calls.Information Commissioner's Office - TalkTalk did not have appropriate technical or organisational measures in place to keep personal data secure. Full Article
TalkTalk announces upsizing, pricing of 400 mln stg senior notes offering
TalkTalk to offer 300 million stg senior notes due 2022
TalkTalk H1 earnings up 44 pct, sees year towards lower end of guidance
TalkTalk calls ICO fine "disappointing"
UK's CMA says BT, TalkTalk to pay CMA’s costs related to appeal
UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority): UK's CMA says TalkTalk shall pay CMA’s costs in relation to TalkTalk appeal in the sum of 112,333 stg .UK's CMA says BT shall pay CMA’s costs in relation to BT appeal in the sum of 572,897 stg. Full Article
TalkTalk says largely immune to any brexit fallout
UK's CMA publishes determination in broadband appeals involving BT and TalkTalk
UK'S Competition and Markets Authority(CMA): Determination in 2 superfast broadband price control appeals has been published . Dismissed BT’s challenges regarding broadband price controls in all but one of the issues it was asked to look at . Agreed with BT that ofcom made error in setting length of relevant compliance period; determined this should be extended to 6 months . Dismissed the challenges in Talktalk’s appeal regarding broadband price controls Further company coverage: (http://bit.ly/28ICG5Q) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
UK's Ofcom asked to resolve dispute between TalkTalk and BT
Ofcom : Uk's ofcom says asked to resolve dispute between talk talk and british telecommunications concerning charges for special fault investigation services . Dispute concerns allegations by talktalk that amounts bt charged it for TRCS & SFIS, in between 1 april 2011- 30 june 2014, were inconsistent with bt's basis of charges obligations (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article