Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Talktalk Telecom says Kate Ferry to start as CFO on Oct. 9

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Talktalk Telecom Group Plc ::KATE FERRY'S APPOINTMENT AS GROUP'S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER WILL COMMENCE ON 9 OCTOBER 2017.IAIN TORRENS WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD ON 30 SEPTEMBER 2017.

UK's ICO levies 100,000 stg fine on TalkTalk for data breach

Aug 10 (Reuters) - UK's Information Commissioner’s Office::Fined TalkTalk telecom 100,000 pounds after it failed to look after its customers' data.‍Information Commissioner's Office - investigation found TalkTalk breached data protection act because it allowed staff to have access to large quantities of customers' data.‍Information Commissioner's Office - ‍investigation did not find direct evidence of a link between compromised information and complaints about scam calls​.‍Information Commissioner's Office - TalkTalk did not have appropriate technical or organisational measures in place to keep personal data secure.

TalkTalk announces upsizing, pricing of 400 mln stg senior notes offering

TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc : Upsizing and pricing of 400 million stg senior notes . Has priced its offering of 400 million stg senior notes due 2022 with a coupon of 5.375 pct . Offering was multiple times over-subscribed, leading to an upsizing from previously announced 300 million stg aggregate principal amount . Offering is expected to close on Jan. 17, 2017 upon satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions .Proceeds of offering will be used to repay certain existing facilities and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with offering.

TalkTalk to offer 300 million stg senior notes due 2022

TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc : Proposed offering of 300 million stg senior notes . Proceeds of offering will be used to repay certain existing facilities and to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with offering .There will be no public offering of notes.

TalkTalk H1 earnings up 44 pct, sees year towards lower end of guidance

Talktalk : Says fy17 ebitda to be toward the lower end of 320 million stg to 360 million stg range . Sees a return to subscriber growth in full year 2018 . Final dividend expected to be in line with fy16 and broadly covered by operating free cash flow . H1 ebitda up 44 percent to 130 million stg, revenue down 1.1 percent to 902 million stg .Interim dividend 5.29 pence, q2 churn reduced to 1.43 percent.

TalkTalk calls ICO fine "disappointing"

Talktalk Telecom Group Plc : TalkTalk statement . Has cooperated fully with ICO at all times; this is clearly a disappointing decision . Has cooperated fully with ICO at all times .As case remains subject of an ongoing criminal prosecution, we cannot comment further at this time.

UK's CMA says BT, TalkTalk to pay CMA’s costs related to appeal

UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority): UK's CMA says TalkTalk shall pay CMA’s costs in relation to TalkTalk appeal in the sum of 112,333 stg .UK's CMA says BT shall pay CMA’s costs in relation to BT appeal in the sum of 572,897 stg.

TalkTalk says largely immune to any brexit fallout

Talktalk Telecom Group Plc CEO says : Ceo 'happy' with broadband performance, says focus on churn paying off, being rational about new additions . Ceo sees no impact on outlook from brexit, says as value broadband provider company is largely immune Further company coverage: [TALK.L] (Reporting By London Bureau) ((uk.online@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 7717;)).

UK's CMA publishes determination in broadband appeals involving BT and TalkTalk

UK'S Competition and Markets Authority(CMA): Determination in 2 superfast broadband price control appeals has been published . Dismissed BT’s challenges regarding broadband price controls in all but one of the issues it was asked to look at . Agreed with BT that ofcom made error in setting length of relevant compliance period; determined this should be extended to 6 months . Dismissed the challenges in Talktalk’s appeal regarding broadband price controls Further company coverage: (http://bit.ly/28ICG5Q) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

UK's Ofcom asked to resolve dispute between TalkTalk and BT

Ofcom : Uk's ofcom says asked to resolve dispute between talk talk and british telecommunications concerning charges for special fault investigation services . Dispute concerns allegations by talktalk that amounts bt charged it for TRCS & SFIS, in between 1 april 2011- 30 june 2014, were inconsistent with bt's basis of charges obligations (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).