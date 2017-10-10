Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.BO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Motors Group Sept global wholesales, including JLR, up 14 pct‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd :Says group global wholesales in Sept were 116419, up 14 pct‍​.Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Sept were 74,916 units, up 10 pct‍​.Says global wholesales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were 41,503 in Sept, up 20 pct‍​.Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover in Sept were 57,365 vehicles.

Tata Motors says Jaguar Land Rover retail sales up 6.6 pct‍​ in Sept

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd :Says retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover totalled were 65,097 vehicles in September, up 6.6 pct‍​.Says Jaguar retail sales were 18,336 vehicles in September, up 3.9% on september 2016‍​‍​.Says Land Rover retailed 46,761 vehicles in September, up 7.7 percent.Says October will see the launch of the 2018 model of Range Rover Sport.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited to buy 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​

Sept 29 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Power ::Energy Efficiency Services Limited to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors‍​.Tata Motors to supply electric vehicles in two phases;first 500 e-cars in november 2017 and rest in second phase..Tata Motors quoted lowest price of INR 1 million exclusive of GST in competitive bidding for electric vehicles.

Jaguar Land Rover Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31 up 8 pct

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover ::Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31, 2017 were 401,565; up 8 percent on 2016.Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31, 2017 were up 28 percent y-o-y in China , up 13 percent in North America.

Tata Motors Group Aug global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd :Says Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 94,210 in August 2017 ‍​.Says global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in August 2017 were at 58,858 units, higher by 5%, compared to August 2016.Says global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 44,420 vehicles in August 2017.Says global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles & Tata Daewoo range in Aug were at 35,352, up 17 pct‍​.

Tata Motors total JLR retail sales in August was 38,519 vehicles, up 4.3 pct y-o-y

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd ::Says total retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 38,519 vehicles in August, up 4.3 percent compared to August 2016.Says Jaguar retail sales reached 10,960 vehicles in August, up 0.8% on august 2016.Says Land Rover retailed 27,559 vehicles in August, up 5.8% year on year.

India's Tata Motors Aug total sales up about 14 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd ::Says August total sales of commercial and passenger vehicles of 48,988 units versus 43,105 units last year.Says August total domestic sales of commercial and passenger vehicles of 45,906 units versus 36,510 units last year.Says August domestic commercial vehicle sales of 31,566 units, up 34 percent.Says August sales from exports were 3,082 units versus 6,595 units last year.Says August domestic passenger vehicle sales of 14340 units, up 10 percent.

Jaguar Land Rover India MD says hope India govt, GST council will desist from raising cess

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover India MD ::Says hope India government, GST council will desist from raising cess on mid-size, large cars, luxury cars and SUVs.

Tata Motors appoints P B Balaji as CFO

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd :Says appointment of P B Balaji as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. November 15, 2017..

Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd ::Says intimating cessation of discussion with Skoda around potential partnership ‍​.Says two companies have decided to keep in touch for future areas of collaborations.Both the companies have jointly concluded that envisioned areas of partnership may not yield the desired synergies as originally assessed.Says "remain positive of exploring future opportunities with the Volkswagen group".Says Tata Motors will continue to pursue standalone product strategy.Says "have concluded that the strategic benefits for both parties are below the threshold levels".