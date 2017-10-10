Tata Motors Ltd (TAMdv.NS)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tata Motors Group Sept global wholesales, including JLR, up 14 pct
Oct 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd
Tata Motors says Jaguar Land Rover retail sales up 6.6 pct in Sept
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd
Energy Efficiency Services Limited to buy 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors
Sept 29 (Reuters) - India's Ministry of Power ::Energy Efficiency Services Limited to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors.Tata Motors to supply electric vehicles in two phases;first 500 e-cars in november 2017 and rest in second phase..Tata Motors quoted lowest price of INR 1 million exclusive of GST in competitive bidding for electric vehicles. Full Article
Jaguar Land Rover Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31 up 8 pct
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover ::Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31, 2017 were 401,565; up 8 percent on 2016.Retail sales in calendar year to Aug 31, 2017 were up 28 percent y-o-y in China , up 13 percent in North America. Full Article
Tata Motors Group Aug global wholesales, including JLR, up 9 pct
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd
Tata Motors total JLR retail sales in August was 38,519 vehicles, up 4.3 pct y-o-y
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd
India's Tata Motors Aug total sales up about 14 pct
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd
Jaguar Land Rover India MD says hope India govt, GST council will desist from raising cess
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover India MD ::Says hope India government, GST council will desist from raising cess on mid-size, large cars, luxury cars and SUVs. Full Article
Tata Motors appoints P B Balaji as CFO
Aug 14 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd
Tata Motors calls off partnership talks with Skoda
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd
