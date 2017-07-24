Edition:
United States

Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

TATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

702.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.50 (-1.06%)
Prev Close
Rs710.15
Open
Rs711.75
Day's High
Rs711.95
Day's Low
Rs698.00
Volume
51,315
Avg. Vol
581,836
52-wk High
Rs783.90
52-wk Low
Rs532.35

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 08:55am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees.June quarter consol total income from operations 43.54 billion rupees versus 45.52 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 521.80 million rupees.  Full Article

Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 09:06am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - :Tata Group considering plan to merge several infrastructure businesses into a single company - Bloomberg, citing sources.Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg.Tata Group considering restructuring that would see several of its technology businesses moved under publicly traded Tata Consultancy Services - Bloomberg.  Full Article

Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 04:00am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption.  Full Article

India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens
Thursday, 4 May 2017 09:16am EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 2.61 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 2.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 47.53 billion.Recommended dividend of 4.5 rupees per share.Says "continue to witness strong growth momentum in our data services portfolio".Qtrly revenue ,EBITDA growth impacted by demonetisation impact, one-off expenses due to cable repair.Says declares special dividend of INR 1.5/share.  Full Article

Tata Communications elects Renuka Ramnath as chairperson
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 01:18am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :Says Renuka Ramnath elected as chairperson of Tata Communications Board.  Full Article

Now Corp says entered into agreement with Tata Communications
Monday, 13 Mar 2017 04:01am EDT 

Now Corp : Entered into a global partner programme agreement with Tata Communications .Agreement allows company to provide to existing clients access to Tata Communications' international portfolio of global managed network services.  Full Article

Tata Communications says co is selected as exclusive video distribution partner for MotoGP, WorldSBK
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 02:37am EST 

Tata Communications Ltd : Says Tata Communications selected as exclusive video distribution partner for MotoGP and WorldSBK .Co, Dorna to collaborate on projects involving technologies such as low-latency ultra-high definition, 360º and live OTT video feeds.  Full Article

Tata Communications says co and Constantin Medien AG to create media hub in Germany
Tuesday, 8 Nov 2016 11:43pm EST 

Tata Communications Ltd : "Tata communications joins forces with Constantin Medien AG to create a media hub in Germany ". . Constantin Medien has chosen Tata Communications as its preferred provider for network and cloud infrastructure solutions . Deal enables co to target media customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria by using Constantin Medien as preferred channel .Will build a new connectivity hub in Munich.  Full Article

Tata Communications recommends sale of entire stake in Neotel
Tuesday, 8 Nov 2016 10:52pm EST 

Tata Communications Ltd :Says its board recommended to shareholders of Neotel, sale of entire shareholding in Neotel.  Full Article

Tata Communications says LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 pct
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 06:52am EDT 

Tata Communications Ltd :LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 percent to 3.224 percent between April 11, 2015 to Sept 28, 2016.  Full Article

Tata Communications Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Tata Communications to partner with Motorsport.tv

* Says ‍Motorsport.tv partners with co to power international growth of network's internet television platforms Source text - http://bit.ly/2fW0sl7 Further company coverage:

» More TATA.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials