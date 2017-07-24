Tata Communications Ltd (TATA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Communications June-qtr consol profit down 22 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 329.4 million rupees versus profit of 423.8 million rupees.June quarter consol total income from operations 43.54 billion rupees versus 45.52 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 521.80 million rupees.

Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg

July 19 (Reuters) - :Tata Group considering plan to merge several infrastructure businesses into a single company - Bloomberg, citing sources.Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg.Tata Group considering restructuring that would see several of its technology businesses moved under publicly traded Tata Consultancy Services - Bloomberg.

Tata Communications announces launch of 3 nodes for IZO private cloud service

June 19 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :Says announces the launch of 3 new nodes for IZO private cloud service to support enterprises’ hybrid cloud adoption.

India's Tata Communications March-qtr loss widens

May 4 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :March quarter consol net loss 2.61 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 43.95 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 2.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was INR 47.53 billion.Recommended dividend of 4.5 rupees per share.Says "continue to witness strong growth momentum in our data services portfolio".Qtrly revenue ,EBITDA growth impacted by demonetisation impact, one-off expenses due to cable repair.Says declares special dividend of INR 1.5/share.

Tata Communications elects Renuka Ramnath as chairperson

April 26 (Reuters) - Tata Communications Ltd :Says Renuka Ramnath elected as chairperson of Tata Communications Board.

Now Corp says entered into agreement with Tata Communications

Now Corp : Entered into a global partner programme agreement with Tata Communications .Agreement allows company to provide to existing clients access to Tata Communications' international portfolio of global managed network services.

Tata Communications says co is selected as exclusive video distribution partner for MotoGP, WorldSBK

Tata Communications Ltd : Says Tata Communications selected as exclusive video distribution partner for MotoGP and WorldSBK .Co, Dorna to collaborate on projects involving technologies such as low-latency ultra-high definition, 360º and live OTT video feeds.

Tata Communications says co and Constantin Medien AG to create media hub in Germany

Tata Communications Ltd : "Tata communications joins forces with Constantin Medien AG to create a media hub in Germany ". . Constantin Medien has chosen Tata Communications as its preferred provider for network and cloud infrastructure solutions . Deal enables co to target media customers in Germany, Switzerland and Austria by using Constantin Medien as preferred channel .Will build a new connectivity hub in Munich.

Tata Communications recommends sale of entire stake in Neotel

Tata Communications Ltd :Says its board recommended to shareholders of Neotel, sale of entire shareholding in Neotel.

Tata Communications says LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 pct

Tata Communications Ltd :LIC cuts stake in co by 2.038 percent to 3.224 percent between April 11, 2015 to Sept 28, 2016.