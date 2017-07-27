Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tate & Lyle says made "encouraging" start to year, with Q1 profit up

July 27 (Reuters) - TATE & LYLE PLC :TATE & LYLE PLC - GROUP MADE AN ENCOURAGING START TO YEAR WITH PROFIT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AHEAD OF COMPARATIVE PERIOD, AND VOLUME AHEAD IN BOTH DIVISIONS."CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT GROUP WILL MAKE UNDERLYING PROGRESS IN FULL YEAR".TATE & LYLE PLC - IN CORE SPECIALITY FOOD INGREDIENTS, NORTH AMERICA, WHERE OVERALL FOOD AND BEVERAGE MARKET REMAINED SOFT, SAW MODEST VOLUME GROWTH.TATE & LYLE - IN CORE SPECIALITY FOOD INGREDIENTS IN Q3 ASIA PACIFIC AND LATIN AMERICA, AND EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA DELIVERED STRONG VOLUME GROWTH.

Tate & Lyle CEO: any margin hit from possible US/Mexico tariffs "manageable"

Tate & Lyle Plc : Tate & Lyle CFO says forex tailwind still around 40 million pounds on bottom line for year . Tate & Lyle CFO says "modest" increase to performance means a few percentage points . Tate & Lyle CEO says too early to detail impact of possible changes to NAFTA on business .Tate & Lyle CEO says if tariffs were introduced, it could impact export margins, but impact likely manageable.

Tate & Lyle to repurchase 2 mln shares of 25 pence each

Tate & Lyle Plc : Will today commence a share purchase programme over 2,000,000 of its ordinary shares of 25 pence each in capital of company .Programme will commence on 13 january 2017 and will end no later than expiry of authority obtained at company`s last AGM on 21 July 2016.

Tate & Lyle Q1 profit ahead of last year

Tate & Lyle Plc : Q1 bulk ingredients performed strongly with profit well ahead of comparative period . Tate & Lyle Plc trading statement . Group made a strong start to year with profit ahead of comparative period in constant currency . Q1 speciality food ingredients performed solidly with profit for division overall ahead of comparative period . Q1 profit for Splenda sucralose was significantly higher than comparative period . If current exchange rates were to prevail for remainder of financial year, reported earnings would increase strongly .Net debt was lower than position at 31 March including currency translation effects of weaker sterling, group`s us dollar debt.

Tate & Lyle says FY adjusted pretax profit up 5 pct

Tate & Lyle Plc : Reg-Tate & Lyle Plc final results . Group performed solidly with adjusted profit before tax up 5% (1% in constant currency), in line with expectations . Final dividend proposed at 19.8p, making an unchanged total dividend of 28.0p, as previously indicated . Fy adjusted diluted earnings per share up 2.5p (8%) at 34.5p . Return on capital employed down to 11.3% (90 bps) reflecting Eaststarch re-alignment and capital expenditure .Turning to outlook for 2017 financial year, subject to currency movements, we are confident group will continue to make progress in line with our plan and towards our 2020 ambition.

Tate & Lyle PLC reaffirms FY 2016 outlook

Tate & Lyle PLC announces interim dividend

Tate & Lyle PLC:Says board has approved interim dividend of 8.2p, (2014 - 8.2p).Says that this will be paid on Jan. 4, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Nov. 20.