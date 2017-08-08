Tat Gida Sanayi AS (TATGD.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tat Gida Q2 net profit drops to 9.2 million lira

Aug 8 (Reuters) - TAT GIDA SANAYI AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 250.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 249.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 9.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 20.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.

Tat Gida negotiations for collective bargaining deal resulted in agreement

June 7 (Reuters) - Tat Gida :NEGOTIATIONS TO SIGN THE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING DEAL RESULTED IN AGREEMENT FOR JAN. 1, 2017- DEC. 31, 2018 PERIOD.

Tat Gida Q1 net profit drops to 1.6 million lira

April 25 (Reuters) - Tat Gida AS ::Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 265.1 milllion lira versus 251.4 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit of 11.6 million lira ($3.24 million) versus 20.2 million lira year ago.

Tat Gida Q2 net profit shrinks to 20.9 million lira

Tat Gida : Q2 net profit of 20.9 million lira ($6.98 million) versus 27.8 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 249.6 million lira versus 224.1 million lira year ago.