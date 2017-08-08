Edition:
Tat Gida Sanayi AS (TATGD.IS)

TATGD.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

5.36TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.03TL (-0.56%)
Prev Close
5.39TL
Open
5.42TL
Day's High
5.45TL
Day's Low
5.35TL
Volume
1,576,072
Avg. Vol
2,117,416
52-wk High
8.42TL
52-wk Low
5.00TL

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tat Gida Q2 net profit drops to 9.2 million lira
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 03:56am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - TAT GIDA SANAYI AS ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 250.7 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 249.6 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.Q2 NET PROFIT WAS AT 9.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 20.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Tat Gida negotiations for collective bargaining deal resulted in agreement
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 03:01am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - Tat Gida :NEGOTIATIONS TO SIGN THE COLLECTIVE BARGAINING DEAL RESULTED IN AGREEMENT FOR JAN. 1, 2017- DEC. 31, 2018 PERIOD.  Full Article

Tat Gida Q1 net profit drops to 1.6 million lira
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 02:05am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Tat Gida AS ::Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 265.1 milllion lira versus 251.4 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit of 11.6 million lira ($3.24 million) versus 20.2 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Tat Gida Q2 net profit shrinks to 20.9 million lira
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 12:26pm EDT 

Tat Gida : Q2 net profit of 20.9 million lira ($6.98 million) versus 27.8 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 249.6 million lira versus 224.1 million lira year ago.  Full Article

Tat Gida Sanayi AS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

