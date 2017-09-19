TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS (TAVHL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tepe Insaat and Sera Yapi complete stake sale in TAV Airports-KAP

Sept 19 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP): :TEPE INSAAT AND SERA YAPI SELL 13.7 MLN SHARES IN TAV AIRPORTS << >> AT 19.85 LIRA PER SHARE- KAP‍​.TEPE INSAAT AND SERA YAPI SHARES IN TAV AIRPORTS DECREASE TO 5.06 PERCENT AND 1.29 PERCENT RESPECTIVELY.

Sera Yapi and Tepe Insaat to sell 3.76% in TAV Havalimanlari to institutional investors

Sept 12 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP)::SERA YAPI AND TEPE INSAAT SIGN AGREEMENT WITH CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES TO SELL 3.76% STAKE IN TAV HAVALIMANLARI HOLDING << >> TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS AT ABROAD.AFTER THE TRANSACTION THEIR SHARE IN TAV WILL DECREASED T 6.35% AND TAV FREE FLOAT RATE WILL INCREASE TO 44.33% .SERA YAPI TO SELL 2.76 MLN SHARES, TEPE INSAAT TO SELL 10.9 MILLION SHARES AT 19.85 LIRA PER SHARE.THE SALE WILL BE REALISED AT OVER-THE-COUNTER MARKET.

TAV plans to acquire shares in Sabiha Gokcen Airport-CEO Sener/BloombergHT

Aug 1 (Reuters) - TAV HAVALIMANLARI HOLDING AS ::TO PARTICIPATE IN SHARE SALE TENDER AT SABIHA GOKCEN AIRPORT- TAV HOLDING CEO/BLOOMBERGHT‍​.THE TENDER MIGHT BE IN SEPTEMBER, TO BUY SHARES IF SUITABLE CONDITIONS OCCUR- TAV HOLDING CEO/BLOOMBERGHT‍​.PLANS 2-3 BIG Accusations IN ORDER TO COMPENSATE ATATURK AIRPORT- TAV HOLDING CEO SENER‍​.PLANNED ACQUISITIONS MAY BE A SHARE PURCHASE OR NEW INVESTMENT- TAV HOLDING CEO SENER.‍​.

Aéroports de Paris now holds 46.12 percent stake in TAV Airports

July 7 (Reuters) - ADP ::REG-AÉROPORTS DE PARIS SA: GROUPE ADP BOLSTERS ITS FOOTHOLD IN TURKEY AND STRUCTURES THE MANAGEMENT OF ITS ACTIVITIES OUTSIDE FRANCE BY CREATING ADP INTERNATIONAL.FINALISATION OF THE ACQUISITION OF A FURTHER 8.12% IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF TAV AIRPORTS, BRINGING GROUPE ADP’S STAKE UP TO 46.12%.CREATION OF ADP INTERNATIONAL, AN ENTITY TO MANAGE INTERNATIONAL ACTIVITIES.

TAV Airports in talks with Saudi banks for financing of three Saudi airports- CEO

June 9 (Reuters) - NEWS CONFERENCE OF TAV AIRPORTS AND ADP IN ISTANBUL::TAV AIRPORTS' CEO SANI SENER SAYS COMPANY IN TALKS WITH SAUDI BANKS FOR FINANCING OF DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATION OF THREE AIRPORTS IN SAUDI ARABIA.

ADP will expand to new countries with TAV in EMEA and Central Asia - news conference

June 9 (Reuters) - NEWS CONFERENCE OF TAV AIRPORTS AND ADP IN ISTANBUL::ADP'S BEURRIER SAYS COMPANY WILL EXPAND TO NEW COUNTRIES IN MIDDLE EAST, CENTRAL ASIA AND EUROPE WITH TAV AIRPORTS.ADP'S BEURRIER SAYS NOT CONSIDERING TO BUY TEPE INSAAT STAKE IN TAV AIRPORTS.ADP'S BEURRIER SAYS WANTS TO INVEST IN AFRICA WITH TAV AIRPORTS.TAV'S SENER SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT IN SAUDI ARABIA AND QATAR.TAV'S SENER SAYS INTERESTED IN ISTANBUL SABIHA GOKCEN AIRPORT.

TAV Havalimanlari bids for airport operation and development tenders in Pakistan

June 5 (Reuters) - TAV HAVALIMANLARI ::SUBMITS A BID FOR THE OPERATION AND DEVELOPMENT TENDERS OF AIRPORTS IN PAKISTAN HELD BY THE LOCAL AUTHORITY; PAKISTAN CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY (PCAA).OPERATING PERIOD SHALL BE 15 YEARS + 15 YEARS (OPTIONAL).

Tav Airports Q1 net profit down at 46.0 mln lira

April 25 (Reuters) - Tav Airports ::Q1 revenue of 821.8 million lira ($229.51 million) versus 684.7 million lira year ago.Q1 net profit of 46.0 million lira versus 47.5 million lira year ago.

Tav Airports and Al Rajhi Holding selected to operate two airports in Saudi Arabia

April 24 (Reuters) - Tav Airports ::GACA has disclosed that they have selected Tav Airports Holding, in partnership with Al Rajhi Holding Group (50%), for operating Qassim and Hail International Airports For 30 Years.The airports which served 2.5 million passengers in 2016, will reach approximately 6.5 million annual passenger capacity with new investments.

