TBC Bank Group PLC (TBCG.L)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc :‍TBC BANK SIGNS SYNDICATED LOAN AGREEMENT OF USD 106.5 MILLION WITH FMO AND OFID​.‍FMO FUNDING ENABLES TBC BANK TO FURTHER SUPPORT MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISE (MSME) FINANCING IN GEORGIA​.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc :‍MOODY'S UPGRADES TBC BANK CREDIT RATING​.‍MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE (MOODY'S) HAS ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS UPGRADED CREDIT RATING OF JSC TBC BANK​.‍BANK'S LOCAL-CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING HAS BEEN INCREASED TO BA2 FROM BA3 AND ITS FOREIGN-CURRENCY DEPOSIT RATING TO BA3 FROM B1​.‍RATINGS CONTINUE TO CARRY A STABLE OUTLOOK​.‍THIS CHANGE WAS DRIVEN BY MOODY'S UPGRADE OF GEORGIA'S GOVERNMENT BOND RATINGS TO BA2 STABLE FROM BA3 STABLE ON 11 SEPTEMBER 2017​.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc :UNDERLYING NET PROFIT FOR 2Q 2017 UP BY 37.2% YOY TO GEL 86.3 MILLION.Q2 REPORTED NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO GEL 79.9 MILLION (2Q 2016: GEL 80.5 MILLION; 1Q 2017: GEL 96.6 MILLION).Q2 UNDERLYING 1 RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) AMOUNTED TO 20.4% (2Q 2016: 19.9%; 1Q 2017: 24.6%).Q2 REPORTED RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE) AMOUNTED TO 18.9% (2Q 2016: 25.5%; 1Q 2017: 24.2%).Q2 REPORTED RETURN ON ASSET (ROA) AMOUNTED TO 3.0% (2Q 2016:4.9%; 1Q 2017: 3.7%).NET INTEREST MARGIN (NIM) STOOD AT 6.8% IN 2Q 2017, DOWN BY 1.1 PP YOY AND UP BY 0.2 PP QOQ.TOTAL ASSETS REACHED GEL 11,280.8 MILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, UP BY 66.6% YOY AND 8.9% QOQ.GROSS LOANS AND ADVANCES TO CUSTOMERS STOOD AT GEL 7,386.4 MILLION AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, UP BY 56.8% YOY.AT JUNE 30, REGULATORY TIER I AND TOTAL CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIOS STOOD AT 10.8% AND 14.6% RESPECTIVELY.AT JUNE 30, NET LOANS TO DEPOSITS + IFI FUNDING STOOD AT 90.6% AND NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO (NSFR) STOOD AT 129%.

June 28 (Reuters) - TBC Bank Group Plc ::Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc").Was notified on 28 June 2017 by Société Générale S.A. that it has sold its entire holding of 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC plc.

June 28 (Reuters) - Societe Generale :Societe Generale sells its stake in TBC bank group plc.Societe Generale sold approximately 2.8 million ordinary shares in TBC bank group via an accelerated bookbuild offering to a number of institutional investors at a price of gbp 15.25 per share.This operation would have a very limited positive impact on the group's financial ratios. .

TBILISI, May 22 (Reuters) - Georgia's TBC Bank Group PLC says::Net profit for the first quarter 2017 up by 64.5 percent year-on-year to 96.6 million lari ($40.08 million)..Return on equity (ROE) amounted to 24.2 percent (24.6 percent without one-off effects) and return on assets (ROA) to 3.7 percent..Total operating income for the first quarter 2017 up by 40.2 percent yoy to 203.5 million lari..Cost to income ratio stood at 40.8 percent (39.8 percent without one-off effects), compared with 44.3 percent in the first quarter 2016..Cost of risk on loans stood at 0.9 percent, down by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year..Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 6.6 percent, down by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year..Total assets reached 10.362.6 million lari as of March 31, 2017, up by 55.7 percent year-on-year..Gross loans and advances to customers increased to 7,121.0 million lari as of March 31, 2017, up by 58.5 percent year-on-year..Net loans to deposits and IFI funding stood at 97.2 percent and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 percent..Total customer deposits stood at 6,070.8 million lari as of March 31, 2017, up by 54.4 percent year-on-year..

May 22 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc ::Net loans to deposits + IFI funding stood at 97.2 pct and net stable funding ratio (NSFR) stood at 106.8 pct as of March 31.Q1 cost to income ratio stood at 40.8 pct (39.8 pct without one-offs) compared to 44.3 pct in Q1 2016.Net profit for Q1 2017 up by 64.5 pct y-o-y and 9.7 pct q-o-q to GEL 96.6 million.Q1 cost of risk on loans stood at 0.9 pct, down by 0.2pp y-o-y and up by 0.3pp q-o-q.Total assets reached GEL 10,362.6 million as of 31 March 2017, up by 55.7 pct y-o-y (up by 36.1 pct y-o-y to GEL 9,059.0 million without bank republic effect).Gross loans and advances to customers stood at GEL 7,121.0 million as of 31 March 2017, up by 58.5 pct y-o-y.Q1 return on equity (ROE) amounted to 24.2 pct (24.6 pct without one-off) and return on asset (ROA) to 3.7 pct.Total customer deposits stood at GEL 6,070.8 million as of 31 March 2017, up by 54.4 pct y-o-y.Total operating income for Q1 up by 40.2 pct y-o-y and down by 6.8 pct q-o-q to gel 203.5 million.TBC Bank has completed merger with Bank Republic, well ahead of schedule.As of March 31, regulatory tier I and total capital adequacy ratios stood at 11.3 pct and 14.9 pct respectively.Says "future outlook remains positive with most of market commentators forecasting growth around 4.0 pct".Maintain medium-term cost-to- income guidance at below 40 pct and ROE forecast of 20 pct plus.

May 5 (Reuters) - Tbc Bank Group Plc ::JSC TBC Bank has entered final stage of operational and legal merger with Bank Republic.The stage will be fully completed next week, well ahead of schedule.Merger was originally anticipated to be completed in q3 of 2017..

TBC Bank Group Plc : FMO sells holdings in TBC Bank Group Plc . Notified by Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. that it has sold remaining holding in TBC Plc on 22 March . shares sold were bought by number of institutional investors from UK, USA and continental Europe .FMO intends to continue its extensive commercial relationship with TBC Bank on funding side.

TBC Bank Group PLC : Net profit for 2016 up by 36.4% yoy to GEL 298.3 million . return on equity (roe) amounted to 22.4% (20.6% without one-off effects) and return on assets (roa) to 3.9% (3.6% without one-off effects) . Total operating income for 2016 up by 18.0% yoy to GEL 681.1 million . 2016 cost to income ratio stood at 45.8% (42.9% without one-off effects), compared to 43.9% in 2015 . 2016 cost of risk on loans stood at 1.0%, down by 0.7pp yoy . 2016 net interest margin (nim) stood at 7.8% in 2016, unchanged from 2015 . Total assets reached GEL 10,769.0 million as of 31 december 2016, up by 55.3% yoy and up by 42.0% qoq . Gross loans and advances to customers increased to GEL 7,358.7 million as of 31 december 2016, up by 58.6% yoy and by 47.1% qoq . At Dec. 31, net loans to deposits and IFI funding stood at 93.4% and net stable funding ratio (nsfr) stood at 108.4% .Total customer deposits stood at GEL 6,454.9 million as of 31 december 2016, up by 54.5% yoy and up by 40.5% qoq.