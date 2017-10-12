Edition:
Thai Beverage PCL (TBEV.SI)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thai Beverage says International Beverage Holdings (Singapore) buys 75 pct stake in MSC and MDC
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 10:17am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL :Acquisition of 75 percent interest in Myanman Supply Chain & Service and Myanmar Distillery by International Beverage Holdings (Singapore)‍​.Cash considerations for purchase of target shares in MSC, MDC, AAIPL and ASIPL are about $6.9 million, $42.5 million, 494.4 million and $197.8 mln‍​.Assuming deal has been effected at end of 9M2017 EPS of company is expected to rise from 1.18 baht to 1.20 baht ‍​.  Full Article

Thai Beverage says unit Food Of Asia acquired 76 pct shareholding interest in Spice Of Asia
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 06:45am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl :Unit Food Of Asia acquired a 76 pct shareholding interest in Spice Of Asia.Total cash consideration for acquisition is about 114.5 million baht.  Full Article

Thai Beverage says Nantika Ninvoraskul appointed as senior vice president
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 06:34am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl :Nantika Ninvoraskul appointed as senior vice president.  Full Article

Thai Beverage PCL posts qtrly profit attributable of 15.23 bln
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 06:29am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL :Qtrly profit attributable 15.23 billion baht versus 5.81 billion baht.Qtrly total revenues from sales and services 45.28 billion baht versus 45.45 billion baht.  Full Article

Thai Beverage's unit enters sale & purchase agreement with Yum Restaurants International (Thailand)
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 06:56am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL :Unit entered into an asset sale and purchase agreement with yum restaurants international (thailand).Deal to acquire more than 240 existing and a number of developing KFC stores in thailand.Preliminary amount of consideration for existing KFC stores is about 11.3 billion baht.  Full Article

Thai Beverage announces cessation of Tientip Narach as senior vice president
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 11:59am EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl :Announces cessation of Tientip Narach as senior vice president.  Full Article

Thai Beverage ‍announces cessation of senior vice president Marut Buranasetkul​
Tuesday, 4 Jul 2017 06:29am EDT 

July 4 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl -:‍Announcemes cessation of senior vice president marut buranasetkul​.  Full Article

Thai Beverage announces appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as senior vice president
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 06:39am EST 

Thai Beverage PCL :announces appointment of Nongnuch Buranasetkul as senior vice president.  Full Article

Thai Beverage says Michael Chye Hin Fah appointed as executive vice president
Wednesday, 1 Feb 2017 06:36am EST 

Thai Beverage Pcl - :Michael Chye Hin Fah appointed as executive vice president.  Full Article

Thai Beverage 9-month net profit attributable 18.92 bln baht
Friday, 18 Nov 2016 06:54am EST 

Thai Beverage Pcl : 9 month sales revenue 139.153 billion baht versus 121.169 billion baht .9-mths net profit attributable to owners 18.92 billion baht versus 20.43 billion baht.  Full Article

Fitch Affirms ThaiBev's Ratings at 'BBB' and 'AA+(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Thai Beverage Public Company Limited's (ThaiBev) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation reflects ThaiBev's strong business profile as the largest beverage producer in Thailand, including the powerful brands in the spirits segment, its wide distribution network, and its diversificatio

