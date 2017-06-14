Tiger Brands Ltd (TBSJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tiger Brands says resignation of Bheki Sibiya as deputy chairman

June 14 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd ::Says resignation of Bheki Sibiya as deputy chairman and non-executive director of company with effect from 30 June 2017.

Tiger brands names Swazi Tshabalala as non- executive director

May 26 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd ::Appointment of swazi tshabalala as independent non- executive director of company with immediate effect.

Tiger Brands updates on strategic review

May 25 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd :Company has put in place plans to generate "significant" savings over next five years.Net impact is anticipated increase in operating margin (before ifrs 2 charges) of between 100bps and 160bps over five-year period to 2022.Expansion will be complemented by targeted growth through m&a activities that leverage our core capabilities.Intended that savings will provide "necessary source of funding for reinvestment in core".Immediate priority is to rejuvenate domestic business to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.Africa and emerging markets remain a key part of growth strategy.We have refined our approach to our african strategy by exiting non-core categories in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Tiger Brands HY HEPS up 7 pct to 1 036 cents

May 25 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Ltd :Unaudited Group Results And Dividend Declaration For The Six Months Ended 31 March 2017 << >>.HY HEPS up 7 pct to 1 036 cents.HY turnover in domestic business increased by 8 pct to r14,3 billion (2016: r13,2 billion).Group's overall operating performance was negatively impacted by underperformance of exports and international.HY group turnover= up 7 pct to r16,4 billion.Declared an interim dividend of 378 cents per share for six month period ended 31 March 2017.Outlook for balance of year is particularly challenging, with volumes in domestic market having significantly slowed in Q2.Exports and international businesses were negatively impacted by challenging trading conditions and rand strength.Key challenge will be to manage market share and volume growth without compromising profitability.

Tiger Brands says group turnover for 4 months to Jan.31 up 12 pct

Tiger Brands Limited : Group turnover increased by 12 pct for four month period ended 31 january 2017 . Says trading environment remains difficult . Tiger brands - has decided to dispose of co's 51 pct stake in its kenyan business, haco tiger brands limited, to its local partner, who holds remaining 49 pct of company . Says impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material . Transaction is subject to a number of suspensive conditions , including receipt of necessary regulatory approvals in kenya .Impact of transaction on tiger brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material.

Tiger Brands appoints Noel Doyle as CFO from Aug 1

Tiger Brands Ltd : JSE: TBS - appointment of Chief Financial Officer . Appointment of Noel Doyle into role of chief financial officer of company, with effect from Aug 1 2016 .Doyle has been chief operating officer of company since July 13 2015; served as company's acting ceo from Jan. 1 until May 9.

Tiger Brands says to sell 51 pct stake in Ethiopia unit to EAG

Tiger Brands Ltd : Disposal of shareholding in East African Tiger Brands Industries of Ethiopia . Decided to dispose of company's 51 pct stake in its Ethiopian business, eatbi, to its partner East Afric Group .Impact of transaction on Tiger Brands' earnings, headline earnings and net asset value per share will not be material..

Tiger Brands says H1 total HEPS rises 14 pct

Tiger Brands Ltd : Group turnover. up 9% to R15,9 billion for six months ended 31 March 2016 . Six month HEPS. unchanged at 978 cents . Interim dividend per share up 7% to 363 cents . Total HEPS up 14% to 975 cents for the six months ended March 31 . Outlook for balance of year remains challenging, with downside risk to macro-economic environment .Key challenge will be to maintain volume momentum notwithstanding price increases that are currently being taken to partly offset cost pressures.