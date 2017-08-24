Tele Columbus AG (TC1n.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tele Columbus H1 revenues up at EUR 245.4 mln

Aug 24 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG ::DGAP-NEWS: TELE COLUMBUS AG: TELE COLUMBUS CONTINUES TO GROW IN H1 AND CONFIRMS ALL ITS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2017.‍IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, REVENUES GREW BY 4.0% FROM EUR 235.9 MILLION TO EUR 245.4 MILLION YEAR ON YEAR​.‍NORMALISED EBITDA FOR H1 REACHED EUR 123.5 MILLION, UP 7.0% FROM EUR 115.4 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR'S PERIOD​.‍MANAGEMENT REITERATES ALL OF ITS FY2017 TARGETS​.

Tele Columbus announces CEO change

July 24 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG ::DGAP-ADHOC: TELE COLUMBUS AG: CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT BOARD.‍RONNY VERHELST WHO LED COMPANY AS CEO FOR NEARLY SEVEN YEARS SINCE 2011 WILL LEAVE FOR PERSONAL REASONS AS OF 1 FEBRUARY 2018​.‍HE WILL BE SUCCEEDED AS CEO AS OF SAME DATE BY TIMM DEGENHARDT, WHO IS JOINING FROM SWISS TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROVIDER SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS AG​.

Tele Columbus Q1 normalised EBITDA up at EUR 61.1 mln

May 22 (Reuters) - TELE COLUMBUS AG ::MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS ITS FY 2017 GUIDANCE.Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 121.0 MILLION (UP 4.3% YEAR ON YEAR.Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR).

Tele Columbus postpones publication of FY report and AGM

April 27 (Reuters) - Tele Columbus AG ::Publication of audited financial statement for fiscal year 2016 has been postponed from April 28 to May 19, 2017.Annual General Meeting, which was initially scheduled for June 9, will now take place on June 21, 2017.

Tele Columbus FY 2016 revenues up 3.9 pct at 478.7 million euros

Tele Columbus AG : Announces preliminary 2016 results and gives 2017 guidance . For fiscal year 2016, revenues amounted to 478.7 million euros ($506.75 million), up 3.9 pct versus pro forma FY 2015 revenues . Q4 2016: increase of revenues of 3.4 pct to 124.6 million euros and of normalised EBITDA of 10.0 pct to 71.2 million euros compared to pro forma Q4 2015 . FY group reported normalised EBITDA of 250.3 million euros, which is an increase of 7.1 pct compared to pro forma normalised EBITDA of 233.8 million euros for FY 2015 . Sees FY 2017 mid single digit percentage revenue growth versus FY 2016, a - roughly 10 pct normalised EBITDA growth year on year and - capex as a percentage of revenues to range between 33 pct and 35 pct .Re-iterates its medium term targets.

Tele Columbus reports strong EBITDA growth in third quarter

Tele Columbus AG : Revenues in Q3 grew by 59.9 percent from 73.9 million euros to 118.2 million euros ($127.59 million) year on year due to consolidation effect of primacom and pepcom . Capex for FY 2016 expected at lower end of 35 percent to 38 percent of revenues . Normalised EBITDA for Q3 reached 63.7 million euros, up 72.6 percent from 36.9 million euros in previous year's period . FY 2016 targets with stable homes connected, mid-single digit percentage revenue growth versus FY 2015 and high single digit percentage normalised EBITDA growth year on year confirmed .Tele Columbus reports strong EBITDA growth in third quarter.

Tele Columbus completes adjustment of term loans

Tele Columbus AG : Successfully completed the refinancing, consolidation and extension of its existing term loans in the amount of 1.255 billion euros ($1.41 billion) and has also agreed a change in terms on the existing credit agreement with a total volume of 1.38 billion euros . Within the framework of the transaction, the credit agreements were extended until January 2023 and the loan term for term loans was reduced by 50 basis points to 400 basis points plus Euribor .Benefits by the transaction of a significant cut in interest rates in the amount of 6.3 million euros annually.

Tele Columbus extends CEO and CFO contracts ahead of time

Tele Columbus AG : Tele Columbus AG: prolongation of management board contracts .Agreed with company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on prolongation of their management contracts ahead of time.

Tele Columbus announces launch of amendment of its senior credit facilities

Tele Columbus AG : Tele Columbus announces the launch of an amendment of its senior credit facilities . Has announced amendment of its 1.38 billion euros ($1.54 billion)senior credit facilities .Company expects transaction to be closed by end of October 2016.

Tele Columbus Q2 revenues up 120.7 pct at 119.9 million euros

Tele Columbus AG : Reiterates its fiscal targets for 2016 . In Q2, revenues grew by 120.7 pct from 54.3 million to 119.9 million euros ($133.77 million) year on year .Normalised EBITDA for Q2 reached 59.0 million euros, up 113.0 pct from 27.7 million euros in previous year's period.