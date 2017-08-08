TP ICAP PLC (TCAPI.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TP ICAP first-half profit rises

Aug 8 (Reuters) - TP ICAP Plc ::HY UNDERLYING REVENUE OF £925M (2016: £828M).HY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT £144M (2016: £117M).HY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX £129M (2016: £111M).HY UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN 15.6 PCT (2016: 14.1 PCT).HY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX £71M (2016: £86M PRO FORMA, £35M REPORTED).

TP ICAP posts FY pre-tax profit of 56.8 mln pounds, after exceptional items

TP Icap Plc : FY profit before tax GBP 56.8 million after exceptional items and acquisition, disposal and integration costs . FY operating profit GBP 73.3 million after exceptional items and acquisition, disposal and integration costs . Not recommending a final dividend . Says will continue to look for other opportunities to deliver our objectives to build revenue and raise quality and quantity of earnings . FY revenue before exceptional and acquisition related items of 891.5 million stg . Board expects to declare its next interim dividend payable in November 2017 when 2017 interim announcement is made in August .Revenue in first two months of 2017, on a pro forma basis, in line with same period last year at constant exchange rates, and 11% higher as reported.

TP ICAP announces execution of 500 mln stg notes due 2024

TP ICAP Plc : Successful execution of 500 million stg fixed rate senior unsecured notes due 2024 with a semi-annual coupon of 5.25 pct . Expects notes to be issued on 26 January .Joint lead managers for issue are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Lloyds and NatWest markets..

Michael Spencer cuts stake in TP ICAP

TP ICAP Plc :Michael Spencer and related entities reduce stake in TP ICAP to below 3 percent.

TP ICAP Plc announces completion of transaction with NEX

TP ICAP Plc :Completion of transaction with NEX.

ICAP says court approves capitalisation arrangement

ICAP Plc : Scheme of arrangement . Sanction of scheme and confirmation of ICAP reduction of capital . ICAP has requested that premium listing of its securities on official list be cancelled with effect from 8.00 a.m. tomorrow . Admission of Newco ordinary shares to premium listing segment are expected to take place no later than 8.00 a.m. tomorrow . Says under scheme, holders of ICAP shares are entitled to one Newco ordinary share for each ICAP ordinary share held at scheme record time, being 6 p.m. today . Court has ordered sanctioning scheme to establish NEX Group Plc as holding company of ICAP and its subsidiaries .Says subject to satisfaction or waiver of those remaining conditions, ICAP and NEX expect transaction to complete on Dec.30 2016.

Tullett Prebon declares second interim dividend

Tullett Prebon Plc : Has declared a second interim dividend of 11.25 pence per share to be paid on Jan. 13, 2017 to shareholders . Expects next dividend to be declared with company's interim results in 2017 . Dividends declared in respect of year ending Dec. 31, 2016 total 16.85 pence per share .It is not envisaged that a further dividend in respect of year ending Dec. 31, 2016 will be declared.

Tullett Prebon gets nod from UK's FCA for ICAP deal

Tullett Prebon Plc :Announces today received approval from FCA for acquisition by Tullett Prebon of global hybrid voice broking, information business of ICAP.

Tullett Prebon Q3 revenue rises 15 pct

Tullett Prebon Plc : Trading statement . Is today issuing a trading update in relation to period from 1 july to 30 september 2016 . Q3 revenue rose 15 percent to 216 million stg . Revenue in q3 to 30 september 2016 of £216m was 15 pct higher than £188m revenue for same period last year . Nine months to september, revenue of £647m was 7 pct higher than £603m revenue for same period last year, and 2 pct higher at constant exchange rates . Reported revenue grew strongly in Q3 due to impact of foreign exchange, with around 60 pct of group's revenue denominated in US dollars . During period we have benefited from volatility associated with political uncertainty and speculation around potential for further interest rate increases . Information sales and rms have continued to see strong growth in current quarter, with an increase of 28 pct in revenue (at constant exchange rates) .We are continuing to work with icap towards securing outstanding regulatory approvals for completion of transaction, including from FCA.

Tullett Prebon announces members of TP ICAP global executive committee

Tullett Prebon Plc : Announces members of TP ICAP global executive committee . Appoints Frits Vogels as CEO TP ICAP EMEA; John Abularrage as CEO TP ICAP Americas; Hugh Gallagher as CEO TP ICAP APAC . Andrew Baddeley to be CFO and executive director of TP ICAP Plc board .Tullett Prebon, ICAP and their associated brands will be operated separately and they will continue to compete.