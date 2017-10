Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (TCELL.IS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Turkcell to establish a internet service provider company in Northern Cyprus

Sept 29 (Reuters) - TURKCELL ::BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES INCORPORATION OF A COMPANY IN TURKISH REPUBLIC OF NORTHERN CYPRUS‍​.COMPANY TO BE ESTABLISHED BY UNIT KIBRIS MOBILE TELEKOMÜNIKASYON BASED IN TRNC WITH A PAID-IN CAPITAL OF USD 100,000.

Telia sells 153.5 mln Turkcell shares in placing

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Telia :Result of placing of ordinary shares in Turkcell.Says following completion of placing and sale, Telia Company will own 24.0 percent of issued share capital of Turkcell through its ownership in Turkcell Holding.Says through placing, Sonera Holding B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Telia Company, has agreed to sell an aggregate of 153.5 million ordinary shares in Turkcell at a price of TRY 11.60 per ordinary share.

Bookrunner says orders not at TRY11.60 in Turkcell ABB

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bookrunner::: BOOKRUNNER - ORDERS NOT AT TRY11.60 RISK MISSING‍​.: BOOKRUNNER - BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.15PM UK TIME.

Bookrunner says books covered throughout the range in Turkcell ABB

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As ::BLOCK TRADE - BOOKRUNNER SAYS PRICE GUIDANCE OF TRY11.55-11.60, COVERED THROUGHOUT THE RANGE, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT 6.15PM UK TIME IN TURKCELL ABB.

Books for Turkcell offer are covered -bookrunner

Sept 18 (Reuters) - TURKCELL : BOOKRUNNER::BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME‍​.BOOKS EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING.

Sweden's Telia says to sell 7 pct stake in Turkcell

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Telia Company :Telia company announces proposed sale of part of its stake in Turkcell.Says ‍announces launch of an accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors of approximately 153.5 million shares in Turkcell Iletism Hizmetleri A.S. (Turkcell)​.Says ‍proposed stake sale represents approximately 7.0 percent of Turkcell's issued share capital.​.Says ‍will continue to be largest shareholder in Turkcell in economic terms post today's proposed transaction.​.

Investor interest in Turkcell ‍offer exceeds deal size :bookrunner

Sept 18 (Reuters) - TURKCELL : BOOKRUNNER::‍VISIBILITY ON POTENTIAL INVESTOR INTEREST IN EXCESS OF DEAL SIZE, FROM A LIMITED MARKET SOUNDING EXERCISE​.‍PRICE GUIDANCE IS WITH REFERENCE TO MARKET​.

Turkcell says Qtrly ‍revenue 4,316 million Lira, up 28.5 percent​

July 27 (Reuters) - Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri As :Turkcell Qtrly ‍revenue 4,316 million Lira, up 28.5 percent​.Qtrly net income 704 million Lira, up 69.2 percent.Mmaintained full year guidance for capex over sales targeted at 19%-20%​.Q2 revenue view TRY 4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Revised full year guidance for revenue growth from 16 percent-18 percent to 21 percent-23 percent and for EBITDA margin from 32 percent-34 percent to 33 percent-35 percent​.FY2017 revenue view try 16.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Turkcell restructures EUR 500 mln swap transaction from China Development Bank

May 29 (Reuters) - TURKCELL ::RESTRUCTURES THE PARTICIPATING CURRENCY SWAP TRANSACTION FOR THE 10-YEAR LOAN WITH AN AMOUNT OF EUR500 MILLION FROM CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK DATED 01.07.2016 IN ORDER TO MANAGE ITS FOREIGN CURRENCY RISK.ACCORDINGLY, COMPANY HAS FIXED THE ANNUAL INTEREST RATE OF EUR500 MILLION LOAN TO 10.1% IN TURKISH LIRA TERMS, AND EXTENDED THE MATURITY OF THE SWAP TRANSACTION TO 2025 TO MATCH THE MATURITY OF THE LOAN.

Turkcell's unit Lifecell to set up a financial services company in Ukraine

May 26 (Reuters) - TURKCELL ::TO SET UP A COMPANY IN UKRAINE, WHOSE FIELD OF OPERATION WILL BE FINANCIAL SERVICES, THROUGH UNIT LIFECELL LLC IN UKRAINE, WITH A PAID-IN CAPITAL OF USD 2.0 MILLION (OR EQUIVALENT IN OTHER CURRENCIES).