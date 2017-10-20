Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thales signs frame contract with Launch customer Austro Control‍​

Oct 20 (Reuters) - THALES ::SIGNATURE OF A FRAME CONTRACT WITH LAUNCH CUSTOMER AUSTRO CONTROL‍​.AUSTRO CONTROL ANNOUNCED AS LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR DVOR 532 WITH SIGNATURE OF FRAME CONTRACT FOR DEPLOYMENT IN AUSTRIA.WILL DELIVER, INSTALL AND PROVIDE TRAINING FOR UP TO EIGHT NEW DVOR SYSTEMS TO AUSTRO CONTROL.

Thales unit Thales Alenia Space to co-operate with Telespazio to provide food in space

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::‍THALES ALENIA SPACE AND TELESPAZIO ARE PARTNERS IN INTERNATIONAL EDEN ISS PROJECT TO PROVIDE FOOD FOR HUMANS IN SPACE​.

Thales starts trials with Le Groupe La Poste to improve implementation of new cybersecurity legislation‍​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::LE GROUPE LA POSTE LAUNCHES TRIALS WITH THALES TO DETERMINE OPTIMUM RESPONSE TO NEW CYBERSECURITY LEGISLATION‍​.

Thales wins 100 million pounds contract with the UK Royal Navy

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::HAS SECURED A SEVEN YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE THROUGH-LIFE SUPPORT FOR COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS OF THE ROYAL NAVY’S FLEET‍​.THALES’S COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS ARE CRITICAL TO THE NEW QUEEN ELIZABETH CLASS CARRIERS COMING INTO SERVICE‍​.THE CONTRACT SECURES 40 JOBS IN THE UK.HAS WON A 7 YEAR GBP 100 MILLION CONTRACT WITH THE UK ROYAL NAVY.

Thales awarded contract for two A400M military training simulators by Airbus‍​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - THALES :AIRBUS HAS AWARDED THALES A CONTRACT FOR A FURTHER TWO NEW A400M MILITARY TRAINING SIMULATORS (NOS. 7 AND 8)‍​.FRENCH AND GERMAN AIR FORCES WILL BENEFIT FROM THESE NEW SIMULATORS RESPECTIVELY IN 2019 AND 2020‍​.

Thales says Space Alliance signs partnership with Spaceflight Industries‍​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - THALES ::THE SPACE ALLIANCE, FORMED BY THALES ALENIA SPACE AND TELESPAZIO SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE US-BASED COMPANY SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES‍​.PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES MINORITY INVESTMENT IN SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES.PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES CREATION OF AN INDUSTRIAL JOINT VENTURE IN US BETWEEN THALES ALENIA SPACE AND SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES SPECIALIZED IN SMALL SATELLITES.PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION OF A JOINT COOPERATION AND MARKETING AGREEMENT BETWEEN TELESPAZIO AND BLACKSKY.

Thales: raising stake in Naval Group not currently on agenda

July 26 (Reuters) - Thales :Says possibility of raising stake in Naval Group is not currently on agenda.

Thales announces partnership with Echostar Mobile on mobile satellite connectivity

June 22 (Reuters) - THALES SA ::ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF.

Thales announces partnership agreement with Williams Advanced Engineering​‍​

June 19 (Reuters) - THALES SA : :ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ‍ WILLIAMS ADVANCED ENGINEERING​‍​.

Thales wins two new fare collection contracts for Cairo metro

June 15 (Reuters) - THALES :THALES WINS TWO NEW FARE COLLECTION CONTRACTS FOR CAIRO METRO.TWO NEW CONTRACTS LAST MORE THAN 5 YRS AND MORE THAN 2 YRS RESPECTIVELY ‍​.