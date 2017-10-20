Edition:
Thales SA (TCFP.PA)

TCFP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

92.80EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-1.30 (-1.38%)
Prev Close
€94.10
Open
€94.60
Day's High
€95.26
Day's Low
€92.25
Volume
679,630
Avg. Vol
251,999
52-wk High
€100.45
52-wk Low
€83.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Thales signs frame contract with Launch customer Austro Control‍​
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 09:14am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - THALES ::SIGNATURE OF A FRAME CONTRACT WITH LAUNCH CUSTOMER AUSTRO CONTROL‍​.AUSTRO CONTROL ANNOUNCED AS LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR DVOR 532 WITH SIGNATURE OF FRAME CONTRACT FOR DEPLOYMENT IN AUSTRIA.WILL DELIVER, INSTALL AND PROVIDE TRAINING FOR UP TO EIGHT NEW DVOR SYSTEMS TO AUSTRO CONTROL.  Full Article

Thales unit Thales Alenia Space to co-operate with Telespazio to provide food in space
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 07:40am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::‍THALES ALENIA SPACE AND TELESPAZIO ARE PARTNERS IN INTERNATIONAL EDEN ISS PROJECT TO PROVIDE FOOD FOR HUMANS IN SPACE​.  Full Article

Thales starts trials with Le Groupe La Poste to improve implementation of new cybersecurity legislation‍​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 07:24am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::LE GROUPE LA POSTE LAUNCHES TRIALS WITH THALES TO DETERMINE OPTIMUM RESPONSE TO NEW CYBERSECURITY LEGISLATION‍​.  Full Article

Thales wins 100 million pounds contract with the UK Royal Navy
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 06:47am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - THALES ::HAS SECURED A SEVEN YEAR CONTRACT TO PROVIDE THROUGH-LIFE SUPPORT FOR COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS OF THE ROYAL NAVY’S FLEET‍​.THALES’S COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS ARE CRITICAL TO THE NEW QUEEN ELIZABETH CLASS CARRIERS COMING INTO SERVICE‍​.THE CONTRACT SECURES 40 JOBS IN THE UK.HAS WON A 7 YEAR GBP 100 MILLION CONTRACT WITH THE UK ROYAL NAVY.  Full Article

Thales awarded contract for two A400M military training simulators by Airbus‍​
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 08:43am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - THALES :AIRBUS HAS AWARDED THALES A CONTRACT FOR A FURTHER TWO NEW A400M MILITARY TRAINING SIMULATORS (NOS. 7 AND 8)‍​.FRENCH AND GERMAN AIR FORCES WILL BENEFIT FROM THESE NEW SIMULATORS RESPECTIVELY IN 2019 AND 2020‍​.  Full Article

Thales says Space Alliance signs partnership with Spaceflight Industries‍​
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 08:31am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - THALES ::THE SPACE ALLIANCE, FORMED BY THALES ALENIA SPACE AND TELESPAZIO SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE US-BASED COMPANY SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES‍​.PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES MINORITY INVESTMENT IN SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES.PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES CREATION OF AN INDUSTRIAL JOINT VENTURE IN US BETWEEN THALES ALENIA SPACE AND SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES SPECIALIZED IN SMALL SATELLITES.PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION OF A JOINT COOPERATION AND MARKETING AGREEMENT BETWEEN TELESPAZIO AND BLACKSKY.  Full Article

Thales: raising stake in Naval Group not currently on agenda
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 03:28am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Thales :Says possibility of raising stake in Naval Group is not currently on agenda.  Full Article

Thales announces partnership with Echostar Mobile on mobile satellite connectivity
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 07:00am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - THALES SA ::ECHOSTAR MOBILE AND THALES PARTNER ON MOBILE SATELLITE CONNECTIVITY FOR PUBLIC PROTECTION AND DISASTER RELIEF.  Full Article

Thales announces partnership agreement with Williams Advanced Engineering​‍​
Monday, 19 Jun 2017 06:10am EDT 

June 19 (Reuters) - THALES SA : :ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ‍ WILLIAMS ADVANCED ENGINEERING​‍​.  Full Article

Thales wins two new fare collection contracts for Cairo metro
Thursday, 15 Jun 2017 09:00am EDT 

June 15 (Reuters) - THALES :THALES WINS TWO NEW FARE COLLECTION CONTRACTS FOR CAIRO METRO.TWO NEW CONTRACTS LAST MORE THAN 5 YRS AND MORE THAN 2 YRS RESPECTIVELY ‍​.  Full Article

