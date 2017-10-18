Edition:
Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

TCG.L on London Stock Exchange

120.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
120.20
Open
120.20
Day's High
120.40
Day's Low
118.40
Volume
2,931,947
Avg. Vol
4,080,727
52-wk High
127.60
52-wk Low
67.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 09:27am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc ::BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING‍​.  Full Article

Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 07:00am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc ::Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍under terms , Thomas Cook will make available every winter to Air Transat number of narrow body airbus a321s.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍announce signing of a seven-year agreement with Thomas Cook group airlines for exchange of aircraft on a seasonal basis​.  Full Article

Thomas Cook and Expedia announce strategic alliance
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 02:00am EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC ::THOMAS COOK & EXPEDIA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE.EXPEDIA WILL BECOME PREFERRED PROVIDER OF HOTELS FOR THOMAS COOK'S COMPLEMENTARY 1 CITY AND DOMESTIC HOLIDAY BUSINESS.  Full Article

Co-op Group to exit from travel JV with Thomas Cook Group
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 02:03am EST 

Co-operative Group Ltd <42TE.L> : Exit from travel joint venture . Has served notice to exit joint venture that was set up with Thomas Cook Group in 2011 . Under agreement co-op will receive 50 mln stg plus interest in return for its shares in joint venture by Nov. 30, 2017 . A payment schedule has also been agreed for guaranteed minimum dividend of 31.9 mln stg, with 20 mln stg due on Jan. 3, 2017 and remainder on April 3, 2017 .Interest will be payable on both instalments.  Full Article

Electra Private Equity appoints Gavin Manson as CFO
Friday, 22 Jul 2016 02:00am EDT 

Electra Private Equity Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Gavin Manson has been appointed to new role of chief financial officer with effect from Aug. 8 2016 .Manson is currently finance director for Thomas Cook Group's tour operations and hotels and resorts division.  Full Article

Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook crosses 7 pct - filing
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 10:12am EDT 

Thomas Cook Group Plc :Guo Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook Group Plc crosses 7 pct - regulatory filing.  Full Article

Thomas Cook announces bond buy back program
Thursday, 19 May 2016 08:56am EDT 

Thomas Cook Group Plc : Authorised bond buy back programme to be managed by merrill lynch, dnb markets, and lloyds bank .To purchase notes in an aggregate principal amount up to £100 million from merrill lynch international and lloyds bank plc.  Full Article

BRIEF-Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent

* BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

