Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)

Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc ::BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING‍​.

Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc ::Transat A.T. Inc continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing an agreement with Thomas Cook.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍under terms , Thomas Cook will make available every winter to Air Transat number of narrow body airbus a321s.Transat A.T. Inc says ‍announce signing of a seven-year agreement with Thomas Cook group airlines for exchange of aircraft on a seasonal basis​.

Thomas Cook and Expedia announce strategic alliance

Sept 14 (Reuters) - THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC ::THOMAS COOK & EXPEDIA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE.EXPEDIA WILL BECOME PREFERRED PROVIDER OF HOTELS FOR THOMAS COOK'S COMPLEMENTARY 1 CITY AND DOMESTIC HOLIDAY BUSINESS.

Co-op Group to exit from travel JV with Thomas Cook Group

Co-operative Group Ltd <42TE.L> : Exit from travel joint venture . Has served notice to exit joint venture that was set up with Thomas Cook Group in 2011 . Under agreement co-op will receive 50 mln stg plus interest in return for its shares in joint venture by Nov. 30, 2017 . A payment schedule has also been agreed for guaranteed minimum dividend of 31.9 mln stg, with 20 mln stg due on Jan. 3, 2017 and remainder on April 3, 2017 .Interest will be payable on both instalments.

Electra Private Equity appoints Gavin Manson as CFO

Electra Private Equity Plc : Appointment of chief financial officer . Gavin Manson has been appointed to new role of chief financial officer with effect from Aug. 8 2016 .Manson is currently finance director for Thomas Cook Group's tour operations and hotels and resorts division.

Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook crosses 7 pct - filing

Thomas Cook Group Plc :Guo Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook Group Plc crosses 7 pct - regulatory filing.

Thomas Cook announces bond buy back program

Thomas Cook Group Plc : Authorised bond buy back programme to be managed by merrill lynch, dnb markets, and lloyds bank .To purchase notes in an aggregate principal amount up to £100 million from merrill lynch international and lloyds bank plc.