Thomas Cook Group plc (TCG.L)
120.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
0.00 (+0.00%)
120.20
120.20
120.40
118.40
2,931,947
4,080,727
127.60
67.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Thomas Cook Group Plc
Transat AT continues its fleet reconfiguration, signing agreement with Thomas Cook
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Transat AT Inc
Thomas Cook and Expedia announce strategic alliance
Sept 14 (Reuters) - THOMAS COOK GROUP PLC
Co-op Group to exit from travel JV with Thomas Cook Group
Co-operative Group Ltd <42TE.L> : Exit from travel joint venture . Has served notice to exit joint venture that was set up with Thomas Cook Group in 2011 . Under agreement co-op will receive 50 mln stg plus interest in return for its shares in joint venture by Nov. 30, 2017 . A payment schedule has also been agreed for guaranteed minimum dividend of 31.9 mln stg, with 20 mln stg due on Jan. 3, 2017 and remainder on April 3, 2017 .Interest will be payable on both instalments. Full Article
Electra Private Equity appoints Gavin Manson as CFO
Electra Private Equity Plc
Guangchang's stake in Thomas Cook crosses 7 pct - filing
Thomas Cook Group Plc
Thomas Cook announces bond buy back program
Thomas Cook Group Plc
BRIEF-Blackrock raises stake in Thomas Cook to 8.82 percent
* BLACKROCK INC RAISES STAKE IN THOMAS COOK TO 8.82 PERCENT FROM 5.02 PERCENT EARLIER - FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)