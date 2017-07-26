Technicolor SA (TCH.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Technicolor announces H1 2017 revenues at eur 2.15 billion euros

July 26 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA ::FIRST HALF 2017 REVENUES WERE AT EUR 2,146 MILLION.H1 ADJUSTED EBITDA AT EUR 107 MILLION.FULL YEAR 2017 OBJECTIVES CONFIRMED.GROUP CONFIRMS ITS FREE CASH FLOW OBJECTIVE.NET INCOME WAS A LOSS OF EUR 106 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 COMPARED TO A LOSS OF 54 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2017.CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 183 MILLION AT END JUNE 2017, DOWN BY EUR 188 MILLION COMPARED TO END DECEMBER 2016.NET DEBT AT NOMINAL VALUE AMOUNTED TO EUR 916 MILLION AT END JUNE 2017, COMPARED TO EUR 712 MILLION AT END DECEMBER 2016.H1 GROUP FREE CASH FLOW IS LOSS EUR 148 MILLION VERSUS POSITIVE EUR 98 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Technicolor cuts FY adj EBITDA target by EUR 40 mln

June 29 (Reuters) - TECHNICOLOR SA :‍EXPECTS PROFITABILITY OF CONNECTED HOME SEGMENT TO BE AFFECTED BY MEMORY COSTS INCREASES​.‍NOW ANTICIPATES THIS WILL REPRESENT ADDITIONAL NEGATIVE IMPACT AT ADJUSTED EBITDA LEVEL OF AROUND EUR 40 MILLION COMPARED TO ITS PREVIOUS EXPECTATIONS​.‍DRAM PRICING INCREASED BY AN ADDITIONAL 15% AT END OF Q2 COMPARED TO Q1​.‍FURTHER DRAM PRICING INCREASES ARE EXPECTED FOR REST OF 2017​.‍DOUBLE DIGIT INCREASES IN FLASH MEMORIES PRICING ARE EXPECTED FOR REST OF 2017​.TECHNICOLOR NOW EXPECTS A NET NEGATIVE IMPACT ON ADJUSTED EBITDA OF CONNECTED HOME OF C. EUR 30 MILLION IN H1OF 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.‍FOR H2 2017, IMPACT, IN EVENT THERE IS NO SUCCESS IN ONGOING MITIGATION ACTIONS, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 50 MILLION COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.​.GROUP MAINTAINS ITS FREE CASH FLOW OBJECTIVE.CONNECTED HOME REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO DECLINE BY AROUND 10% IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 DUE TO UNFAVORABLE COMPARISON TO FIRST HALF OF 2016.‍REVISING ITS FY2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA OBJECTIVE, WHICH NOW EXPECTED IN RANGE OF EUR 420 MILLION TO EUR 480 MILLION (VERSUS EUR 460 MILLION - EUR 520 MILLION)​.

Technicolor Q1 revenues down year-over-year

April 27 (Reuters) - Technicolor SA : :Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of 460 million euros ($501.58 million) to 520 million euros.Sees 2017 free cash flow in excess of 150 million euros before cash impacts of Cathode Ray Tube ("CRT") cartel case settlements (c. (81) million euros).Says will pursue its deleveraging with aim to reach a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.8x following which it will increase return paid to shareholders.During Q1, revenues were down year-over-year, as expected, due to an unfavorable comparison basis in connected home and technology segments.

Technicolor FY result swings to net loss of 26 million euros

Technicolor SA : FY group revenues 4.89 billion euros ($5.16 billion) versus 3.65 billion euros a year ago . FY adjusted EBITDA 565 million euros versus 565 million euros a year ago . FY net loss of 26 million euros versus profit of 78 million euros a year ago . To propose the payment of a cash dividend of 0.06 euros per share . 2017 objectives: adjusted EBITDA in the range of €460 million to 520 million euros .2017 objectives: free cash flow in excess of 150 million euros before cash impacts of the cathode ray tube cartel case settlements.

Technicolor files patent infringement litigation against Samsung

Technicolor SA : Technicolor files patent infringement litigation against samsung .Initiated several patent infringement suits in Germany and France against Samsung Electronics <005930.KS>, across range of samsung products, incl. mobile phones and digital televisions.

Pioneer to sell CATV machinery business to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S.

Pioneer Corp <6773.T>: Says the co plans to set up new unit to takeover the CATV machinery business from the co . Says the co will sell 51 percent stake in the new unit to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S., a unit of Technicolor SA .Says effective March 31.

Technicolor achieved 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth of about 30 pct compared to 2015

Technicolor SA : Group will achieve an adjusted EBITDA of approximately 565 million euros ($602.12 million) in 2016 . Has therefore achieved 2016 adjusted EBITDA growth of approximately 30 pct compared to 2015 on a pro forma basis, excluding MPEG LA contribution . Technicolor will generate a free cash flow above 240 million euros in 2016, in line with its objective .At end December 2016, Technicolor had a net debt of approximately 705 million euros, cash balance of approximately 370 million euros.

AirTV L.L.C. selects Technicolor to build AirTV player

Technicolor SA : Was chosen by Airtv L.L.C. to build AirTV player, an Android TV streaming device .Technicolor delivers Android TV device as first product for AirTV.

Technicolor partially refinances existing term loan

Technicolor SA : New facility was upsized in-market from 250 million euros ($267.95 million) to 450 million euros and has a margin of 350 basis points over Euribor with a 0% floor . Successful partial refinancing of existing term loan due july 2020 .Technicolor raised 450 million euros of 7-year senior secured term loan B rated Ba3/BB- in line with its existing term loans.

Technicolor chosen by Telstra to develop two new home gateways

Technicolor SA :Telstra has chosen technicolor to develop two new home gateways designed to deliver improved broadband and wi-fi experiences for Telstra customers.