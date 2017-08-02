Edition:
Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)

TCIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

278.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-1.60 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs279.80
Open
Rs280.00
Day's High
Rs287.00
Day's Low
Rs278.00
Volume
21,644
Avg. Vol
77,603
52-wk High
Rs349.00
52-wk Low
Rs143.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transport Corp of India approves transfer of cold chain business into separate division
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 07:39am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation Of India Ltd :Says approves transfer of cold chain business into a separate division named as 'cold chain division'.  Full Article

Transport Corporation of India June-qtr net profit rises
Wednesday, 2 Aug 2017 07:16am EDT 

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation Of India Ltd :June quarter net profit 176.2 million rupees versus profit of 151.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter net sales 4.97 billion rupees versus 4.27 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Transport Corporation of India March-qtr profit falls
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 09:08am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation Of India Ltd :March quarter net profit 185.4 million rupees versus profit 251.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 4.82 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Transport Corp of India Dec qtr profit falls
Thursday, 2 Feb 2017 07:21am EST 

Transport Corporation of India Ltd : Transport Corporation of India Ltd says approved payment of dividend of INR 0.5 per share . Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 169.1 million rupees versus profit 207.2 million rupees year ago .Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Transport Corp of India incorporates unit TCI Ventures Ltd
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 03:32am EDT 

Transport Corporation of India Ltd : Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name TCI Ventures Limited .  Full Article

