Transport Corporation of India Ltd (TCIL.NS)

Transport Corp of India approves transfer of cold chain business into separate division

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation Of India Ltd :Says approves transfer of cold chain business into a separate division named as 'cold chain division'.

Transport Corporation of India June-qtr net profit rises

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation Of India Ltd :June quarter net profit 176.2 million rupees versus profit of 151.1 million rupees year ago.June quarter net sales 4.97 billion rupees versus 4.27 billion rupees year ago.

Transport Corporation of India March-qtr profit falls

May 16 (Reuters) - Transport Corporation Of India Ltd :March quarter net profit 185.4 million rupees versus profit 251.9 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 4.82 billion rupees versus 4.21 billion rupees year ago.

Transport Corp of India Dec qtr profit falls

Transport Corporation of India Ltd : Transport Corporation of India Ltd says approved payment of dividend of INR 0.5 per share . Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 169.1 million rupees versus profit 207.2 million rupees year ago .Transport Corporation of India Ltd - dec quarter total income from operations 4.47 billion rupees versus 3.89 billion rupees year ago.

Transport Corp of India incorporates unit TCI Ventures Ltd

Transport Corporation of India Ltd : Company has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary by the name TCI Ventures Limited .