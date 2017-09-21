Transcontinental Inc (TCLa.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc ::TC media sells its Saint-Jerome weekly: Journal Le Nord.Sale of its Saint-Jérôme-based weekly Journal Le Nord, as well as its related web property, to Journal Le Nord inc.​.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc ::Announces ‍departure of André Tremblay and appointment of Yves Leduc to corporation's board of directors​.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc :Transcontinental Inc. Announces its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2017.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.65.Transcontinental Inc - qtrly ‍revenues went from $467.8 million in q3 of 2016 to $477.7 million in q3 of 2017​.Q3 earnings per share C$0.64.Transcontinental Inc - i‍n printing division, expect revenues from all retailer-related services to remain relatively stable in q4 of 2017.

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc ::Co's media sector, TC media, announced sale of its two Drummondville-based publications.Transcontinental also concluded a multi-year agreement for printing and distribution of publications​.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - TC Media: :TC Media sells six of its publications: Le Journal Saint-Francois, Le Soleil De Chateauguay, Brossard Eclair, Le Courrier Du Sud, L'information D'affaires Rive-Sud, and Le Reflet.‍TC Media says TC Transcontinental also concluded a multi-year agreement for printing and distribution of six publications​.

June 8 (Reuters) - Transcontinental Inc ::Transcontinental Inc announces its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017.Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Revenues went from $497.2 million in Q2 of 2016 to $498.7 million in Q2 of 2017.Q2 earnings per share C$0.60.Considering additional contribution from expanded agreement with Lowe's Canada, we expect a slight increase in revenues from our services to retailers.Expect to generate significant cash flows and maintain financial position in 2017.For 2017, in printing division, expect a slight increase in revenues from services to retailers​.Expect organic growth in revenues and adjusted operating earnings of media sector will remain strong in 2017.In 2017, newspaper and magazine printing revenues will continue to be affected by a decrease in volume from decrease in circulation.In 2017, to offset decreases in printing revenue, activities, will benefit in short term from impact of printing plants closure in 2016.

Transcontinental Inc : Transcontinental Inc divesting media assets in Atlantic Canada . Transcontinental - announced sale of publication portfolio in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick to Saltwire Network . Transcontinental - approximately 650 TC media employees in Atlantic Canada are part of transaction and will receive an offer from Saltwire Network Inc . Transcontinental - Transcontinental remains owner of two plants, which are Transcontinental Halifax and Transcontinental Prince Edward Island .Transcontinental - deal includes sale of 28 brands and web-related properties, four printing plants operated within its media sector.

Transcontinental Inc : Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid . To purchase for cancellation on open market, between April 17, 2017 & April 16, 2018, up to 2 million of class a subordinate voting shares .Also to purchase for cancellation on open market, between April 17, 2017 & April 16, 2018, up to 442,349 of its class b shares.

Transcontinental Inc : Revenues for Q4 of 2016 went from $540.1 million to $555.6 million, an increase of 2.9% . Magazine and commercial product printing activities will be affected by a reduction in print advertising in fiscal 2017 . We expect stable revenues within printing division in 2017 . Transcontinental Inc qtrly adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of corporation of $0.99 per share . Qtrly earnings per share $0.75 . Non-recurring contract to print census of Canada, will also have an adverse effect in early 2017 .Transcontinental Inc. announces its results for fiscal 2016.

Transcontinental Inc : Transcontinental Inc amends its normal course issuer bid . to amend NCIB to increase maximum no of Class A subordinate voting shares that may be repurchased from 1 million to 2 million .approval to amend NCIB to increase maximum no of Class A subordinate voting shares that may be repurchased.