Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc : :Tricon Capital Group provides update on its single-family rental business.Tricon Capital Group Inc - got letter from staff of SEC with subject "in matter of certain single family rental securitizations"​.Tricon Capital Group - ‍letter includes subpoena requests production of certain documents, communications related to tah's securitization transactions​.Tricon Capital Group - ‍SEC's letter indicates investigation is fact-finding inquiry, does not mean that sec has negative opinion of any person or security​.Tricon Capital Group - estimates total property damage from hurricane harvey, before taking into account available insurance proceeds, of $5 million to $6 million.

Tricon Capital Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc :Tricon Capital Group announces Q2 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.17.Q2 loss per share $0.17.Tricon Capital Group Inc - ‍assets under management at quarter-end increased by 54 percent year-over-year to $4.6 billion​.

Tricon Capital Group reports Q1 EPS $0.07

May 10 (Reuters) - Tricon Capital Group Inc ::Tricon Capital Group announces strong Q1 results.Q1 earnings per share $0.07.Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.13.

Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million

Tricon Capital Group Inc : Tricon Capital Group announces an increase of the previously announced bought deal offering of subscription receipts to C$175 million . Says to increase size of subscription receipt offering by C$25 million . Tricon Capital Group says under amended terms of subscription receipt offering, has agreed to sell, on a bought deal basis, 17.7 million subscription receipts .Tricon Capital says net proceeds from subscription receipt offering, debentures offering to be used to fund part of purchase price of silver bay realty trust.

Tricon Capital announces bought deal offerings

Tricon Capital Group Inc : Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings comprised of c$150 million of subscription receipts . Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings also comprised US$150 million of extendible convertible debentures . Tricon Capital Group Inc - announces bought deal offerings in conjunction with acquisition of silver bay realty trust .Tricon Capital Group - entered into agreement to sell, on a bought deal basis, 15.2 million subscription receipts at price of c$9.90/subscription receipt.

Tricon Capital Group to acquire Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp

Tricon Capital Group Inc : Tricon Capital Group to acquire Silver Bay Realty Trust Corp . Tricon Capital Group - deal has a total enterprise value of approximately $1.4 billion, comprised of equity purchase price of approximately $820 million . Tricon Capital Group Inc - deal expected to be accretive to tricon's earnings per share and net asset value per share . Tricon capital group inc - to partially finance acquisition, company intends to use net proceeds from one or more "bought deal" public offerings .Tricon Capital - obtained commitment to increase its existing corporate revolving credit facility from $235 million to $350 million.

Tricon Capital Group reports Q4 earnings per share $0.07

Tricon Capital Group Inc - : Tricon Capital Group announces strong q4 and year-end results driven by growth in aum and investment income . Q4 adjusted basic earnings per share increased by 31% year-over-year to $0.17 . Q4 adjusted diluted earnings per share increased by 25% to $0.15 . Q4 earnings per share $0.07 .For Q4 2016, investment income at tah was $3.4 million compared to $12.7 million in Q4 2015.

Westar Energy Q4 earnings per share $0.38

Westar Energy Inc - : REG-Westar Energy announces 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share $0.38 . Q4 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly total revenues $606.5 million versus $546 million .Q4 revenue view $648.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tricon Capital Group posts Q2 earnings per share C$0.13

Tricon Capital Group Inc : Tricon Capital Group announces Q2 2016 results . Q2 earnings per share C$0.13 . adjusted basic earnings per share,adjusted diluted earnings per share for q2 2016 decreased by 29 pct and 21 pct to $0.12 and $0.11 respectively . Second-Quarter assets under management ("AUM") increased by 27 pct year-over-year to $3.0 billion (C$3.8 billion) .Q2 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tricon Capital reports adjusted Q1 EPS of 13 cents

Tricon Capital Group Inc : Says assets under management ("aum") increased by 26% year-over-year to $2.8 billion at quarter end . Says adjusted ebitda decreased by $9.1 million or 25% to $26.8 million for q1 2016 . Says adjusted adjusted diluted earnings per share for q1 2016 decreased by 38% to $0.13 .Tricon capital group announces strong q1 2016 results.