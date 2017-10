Transaction Capital Ltd (TCPJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Transaction Capital says chairman of audit committee steps down​

Sept 8 (Reuters) - TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD ::‍RABOIJANE (MOSES) KGOSANA HAS STEPPED DOWN AS CHAIRMAN AND MEMBER OF AUDIT, RISK AND COMPLIANCE COMMITTEE​.TRANSACTION CAPITAL - ‍OLUFUNKE IGHODARO, CURRENTLY AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXEC DIRECTOR, WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRPERSON OF ARC WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​.

Transaction Capital HY core HEPS up 17 pct

May 24 (Reuters) - Transaction Capital Ltd ::HY core headline earnings per share 43.3 cents, up 17%.HY net asset value per share 581.3 cents, up 22%.Interim dividend per share 15.0 cents, up 25%.

Transaction Capital raises 418.9 mln rand via placing

Transaction Capital Ltd : Says results of accelerated bookbuild and voting rights . Ordinary shares were priced at 14.75 rand per share, a 1.3 pct discount to 30 day volume weighted average price of 14.95 rand as at Feb. 1 2017 .Says 28,400000 ordinary shares will thus be issued pursuant to bookbuild resulting in 418.9 mln rand of capital being raised.

BRIEF-Transaction Capital gives cautionary announcement

Corrects brief to fix company name.Transaction Capital Ltd : Cautionary Announcement .Company is in discussions regarding a potential acquisition.

S. Africa's Competition Tribunal okays JMR-Transaction Capital deal

Competition Tribunal: Tribunal has unconditionally approved a merger between JMR Holdings and Transaction Capital Ltd . Approved without conditions merger between Growthpoint Properties Ltd and Romed Properties Pty Ltd Further company coverage: [TCPJ.J][GRTJ.J] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Transaction Capital says Ronen Goldstein appointed financial director

Transaction Capital Ltd : Ronen Goldstein will be appointed as financial director of transaction capital .CFO Mark Herskovits will fulfil role of head of capital markets for transaction capital group.

Transaction Capital says H1 HEPS up 20 pct

Transaction Capital Ltd : Headline earnings per share up 20% to 37.0 cents . Headline earnings up 19% to R210 million for half year ended 31 march 2016 . Interim dividend up 20% to 12 cents per share .Management believes that it is well positioned to achieve continued growth in medium term..