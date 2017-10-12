Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​.Tata Consultancy Services exec says positive about retail but difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen.Tata Consultancy Services exec says not seeing massive changes in demand environment.Tata Consultancy Services exec says there is some softness but overall demand stable for IT services.Tata Consultancy Services exec says India business has been flat this quarter, expect it to be better going forward.

India's Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services :Sept quarter consol net profit 64.46 billion rupees versus 65.86 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 63.06 billion rupees.Declared interim dividend of 7 rupees per share‍​.Sept quarter consol income from operations 305.41 billion rupees versus 292.84 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross employee addition of 15,868 employees.Sept quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.3 percent.Sept quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1 ; 6 clients each added in $50 million +, $20 million+ and $10 million+ revenue bands.

Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg

July 19 (Reuters) - :Tata Group considering plan to merge several infrastructure businesses into a single company - Bloomberg, citing sources.Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg.Tata Group considering restructuring that would see several of its technology businesses moved under publicly traded Tata Consultancy Services - Bloomberg.

India's Tata Consultancy Services says co sees weakness in retail segment

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ::Exec says ‍​volume of small and medium sized digital deals continues to be strong.Exec says retail segment is structurally stressed and co is seeing weakness in that sector.Exec says demand environment is good in transformational services.Exec says strong hiring, including that of trainees, is going on in the U.S..

India's Tata Consultancy Services declares interim dividend of 7 rupees per share

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 7 per equity share.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 61.81 billion rupees.

India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 59.50 billion rupees versus 63.18 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 61.81 billion rupees.June quarter consol net income from operations 295.84 billion rupees versus 293.05 billion rupees last year.June quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.6 percent.Says June quarter gross employee addition of 11,202 employees.Says "despite the impact of wage hikes in Q1, we continue to drive profitability to our targeted range".Says in Q1, "high currency volatility including sharp rupee appreciation against dollar resulted in INR 6.50 billion loss in reported revenues"‍​.Says June quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1; $10 million + revenue band up by 12.

TMX Group chooses Tata Consultancy Services to implement technology platform

June 27 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd::Has chosen Tata Consultancy Services to implement a single, integrated technology platform for Canada's clearing and settlement businesses.

India's TCS collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations

June 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ::Says collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations.Says collaboration to enable development of solutions based on Intel's technologies.Says collaboration to build architecture for Iot, cloud, network, AI and data centre infra management.Co and Intel investing in centers of excellence in U.S. & India.

Tata Consultancy Services says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere

June 6 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere.

Tata Consultancy Services to partner with Swissport for co's IT Infra & Technology transformation

May 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ::Says Swissport selects TCS as a strategic partner for its it infrastructure and technology transformation.