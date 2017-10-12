Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)
2,583.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-2.70 (-0.10%)
Rs2,586.60
Rs2,592.00
Rs2,595.80
Rs2,571.00
43,411
923,892
Rs2,708.95
Rs2,051.90
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
India's Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg
July 19 (Reuters) - :Tata Group considering plan to merge several infrastructure businesses into a single company - Bloomberg, citing sources.Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg.Tata Group considering restructuring that would see several of its technology businesses moved under publicly traded Tata Consultancy Services - Bloomberg. Full Article
India's Tata Consultancy Services says co sees weakness in retail segment
July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
India's Tata Consultancy Services declares interim dividend of 7 rupees per share
July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct
July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TMX Group chooses Tata Consultancy Services to implement technology platform
June 27 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd::Has chosen Tata Consultancy Services to implement a single, integrated technology platform for Canada's clearing and settlement businesses. Full Article
India's TCS collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations
June 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere
June 6 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services to partner with Swissport for co's IT Infra & Technology transformation
May 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services
MUMBAI/BENGALURU Oct 12 India's top IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it expected an uptick in the retail business segment in the coming quarters but remained cautious about the banking and financial services segments that form the bulk of its revenues.