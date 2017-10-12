Edition:
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS)

TCS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,583.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.70 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs2,586.60
Open
Rs2,592.00
Day's High
Rs2,595.80
Day's Low
Rs2,571.00
Volume
43,411
Avg. Vol
923,892
52-wk High
Rs2,708.95
52-wk Low
Rs2,051.90

Tata Consultancy Services exec says difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 08:47am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Tata Consultancy Services exec says TCS past disruption caused by FinTech‍​.Tata Consultancy Services exec says positive about retail but difficult to say when a turnaround in BFS will happen.Tata Consultancy Services exec says not seeing massive changes in demand environment.Tata Consultancy Services exec says there is some softness but overall demand stable for IT services.Tata Consultancy Services exec says India business has been flat this quarter, expect it to be better going forward.  Full Article

India's Tata Consultancy Services Sept-qtr consol profit down about 2 pct
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 07:21am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services :Sept quarter consol net profit 64.46 billion rupees versus 65.86 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 63.06 billion rupees.Declared interim dividend of 7 rupees per share‍​.Sept quarter consol income from operations 305.41 billion rupees versus 292.84 billion rupees last year.Sept quarter gross employee addition of 15,868 employees.Sept quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.3 percent.Sept quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1 ; 6 clients each added in $50 million +, $20 million+ and $10 million+ revenue bands.  Full Article

Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 09:06am EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - :Tata Group considering plan to merge several infrastructure businesses into a single company - Bloomberg, citing sources.Tata Group weighs streamlining of technology operations - Bloomberg.Tata Group considering restructuring that would see several of its technology businesses moved under publicly traded Tata Consultancy Services - Bloomberg.  Full Article

India's Tata Consultancy Services says co sees weakness in retail segment
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 08:22am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ::Exec says ‍​volume of small and medium sized digital deals continues to be strong.Exec says retail segment is structurally stressed and co is seeing weakness in that sector.Exec says demand environment is good in transformational services.Exec says strong hiring, including that of trainees, is going on in the U.S..  Full Article

India's Tata Consultancy Services declares interim dividend of 7 rupees per share
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 07:13am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Says declared an interim dividend of INR 7 per equity share.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 61.81 billion rupees.  Full Article

India's Tata Consultancy Services June-qtr consol profit down about 6 pct
Thursday, 13 Jul 2017 07:12am EDT 

July 13 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 59.50 billion rupees versus 63.18 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 61.81 billion rupees.June quarter consol net income from operations 295.84 billion rupees versus 293.05 billion rupees last year.June quarter IT attrition rate (LTM) 11.6 percent.Says June quarter gross employee addition of 11,202 employees.Says "despite the impact of wage hikes in Q1, we continue to drive profitability to our targeted range".Says in Q1, "high currency volatility including sharp rupee appreciation against dollar resulted in INR 6.50 billion loss in reported revenues"‍​.Says June quarter clients in $100 million + revenue band up by 1; $10 million + revenue band up by 12.  Full Article

TMX Group chooses Tata Consultancy Services to implement technology platform
Tuesday, 27 Jun 2017 10:00am EDT 

June 27 (Reuters) - TMX Group Ltd::Has chosen Tata Consultancy Services to implement a single, integrated technology platform for Canada's clearing and settlement businesses.  Full Article

India's TCS collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 06:47am EDT 

June 12 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ::Says collaborates with Intel to drive digital transformations.Says collaboration to enable development of solutions based on Intel's technologies.Says collaboration to build architecture for Iot, cloud, network, AI and data centre infra management.Co and Intel investing in centers of excellence in U.S. & India.  Full Article

Tata Consultancy Services says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere
Tuesday, 6 Jun 2017 06:31am EDT 

June 6 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd :Says co and Siemens collaborate for industrial IOT on Mindsphere.  Full Article

Tata Consultancy Services to partner with Swissport for co's IT Infra & Technology transformation
Friday, 19 May 2017 05:33am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ::Says Swissport selects TCS as a strategic partner for its it infrastructure and technology transformation.  Full Article

UPDATE 2-India's TCS positive on retail business turnaround, cautious on financial services

MUMBAI/BENGALURU Oct 12 India's top IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) said it expected an uptick in the retail business segment in the coming quarters but remained cautious about the banking and financial services segments that form the bulk of its revenues.

