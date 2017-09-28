Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Trican Well Service announces normal course issuer bid

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd :Trican Well Service Ltd. announces normal course issuer bid.Trican Well Service-TSX accepted application to make normal course issuer bid to purchase, from Oct 03, 2017 to Oct 02, 2018 certain of its shares​.Trican Well Service Ltd - ‍number of common shares which may be purchased during period of bid will not exceed 34.3 million common shares​.

Trican and Canyon announce transaction update

May 8 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd ::Trican and Canyon announce transaction update.Trican Well Service Ltd - received a no-action letter from competition bureau of Canada in respect of acquisition by trican of all shares of Canyon.Trican Well Service Ltd - no-action letter satisfies condition for approval of transaction required under competition act.

Trican Well Service reports qtrly loss of $0.25/shr

May 3 (Reuters) - Trican Well Service Ltd :Trican Well Service Ltd. reports first quarter results for 2017.Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly revenue $149.4 million versus $99.8 million.Trican Well Service Ltd qtrly loss per share $0.25.Trican Well Service - "with current commodity price environment,we believe that demand is sufficient that two more fracturing crews can be added in q3".Trican Well Service Ltd - "hiring remains a significant challenge".

Trican and Canyon to combine to create premier Canadian pressure pumping company

Trican Well Service Ltd : Trican Well Service Ltd - Trican and Canyon to combine to create premier Canadian pressure pumping company . Trican Well Service - aggregate transaction value is approximately $637 million, including the assumption of approximately $40 million in Canyon debt . Trican Well Service Ltd - consideration to be received by Canyon shareholders reflects a value of $6.63 per Canyon share . Expect transaction to be significantly accretive to cash flow as integration is completed in 2018 . Trican Well Service - expects to achieve approximately $20 million in annual pre-tax synergies upon the expected completion of the integration in 2018 . Trican Well Service - on transaction completion , existing holders of Trican & Canyon shares to own about 56% and 44% of combined co, respectively .Trican Well Service- co to acquire all of issued & outstanding common shares of canyon on basis of 1.70 common shares of co for each outstanding Canyon share.

Trican well Q4 basic and diluted $0.29

Trican Well Service Ltd : Trican well service ltd. Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016 . Q4 revenue rose 47 percent .Qtrly income per share - basic and diluted $0.29.

Trican Well Service qtrly loss per share $0.26

Trican Well Service Ltd < : Trican Well Service Ltd reports second quarter results for 2016 . Qtrly revenue $32.5 million . Fy2016 earnings per share view C$-0.54, revenue view C$410.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly loss per share $0.26 . Revenue was down significantly in quarter due to reduced drilling and completion activity caused by low commodity prices .Expect to continue to minimize capital spending during 2016.

Trican Well Service raises size of public offering to 37.5 mln shares

Trican Well Service Ltd : Trican Well Service increases bought deal to $60 million . To increase size of offering to 37.5 million common shares of Trican at a price of $1.60 per common share .Common shares are being offered on a "bought deal" basis to a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank.

Trican Well Service announces $40 mln bought deal financing

Trican Well Service Ltd : Announces $40 million bought deal financing and amended covenant package with its lenders . Underwriters have agreed to purchase on a "bought deal" basis 25 million common shares of trican at a price of $1.60 per common share . Net proceeds from offering will be used to reduce outstanding debt . Under agreed upon amendments, Trican would also agree to reduce its RCF commitment to $250 million .Granted underwriters an option to purchase an additional 3.75 million common shares at issue price to cover over-allotments.

Trican Well Service reaches agreement for sale of its Completion tools business for C$53.5 mln

Trican Well Service Ltd: Trican Well Service reaches agreement for sale of its completion tools business for CAD$53.5 million . Total consideration payable to Trican consist of cash consideration of C$30 million and share consideration totaling C$23.5 million . Entered agreement with units of National Oilwell Varco for sale of Trican's completion tools business .Intends to use net cash proceeds from transaction to reduce its outstanding debt.

Trican Well Service Ltd in negotiations for sale of United States Pressure Pumping Business

Trican Well Service Ltd:Announces that it is in negotiations with Keane Group for the sale of Trican's United States pressure pumping business.Based upon the terms and conditions currently being discussed, management believes the offered price represents fair value for the business and that the sale of this business would be in the best interest of shareholders if acceptable terms and conditions can be negotiated.