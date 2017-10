Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

July 18 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group::TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures.Announced a domestic public offering of $1.5 billion of medium term notes constituting subordinated indebtedness of bank.Notes are expected to be issued on July 25, 2017.Notes will mature on July 25, 2029.Notes will bear interest at fixed rate of 3.224% p.a. until July 25, 2024, at 3-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25% thereafter until maturity.