Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toronto-Dominion Bank announces intention to buy back common shares

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank ::Entered into agreements with two-third party sellers to repurchase common shares through daily purchases .Announces intention to buy back common shares through specific share repurchase programs in connection with amended normal course issuer bid.Repurchases under first program to take place between Oct 10 and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 3.6 million shares​​.Second repurchase program to take place between trading day after completion of first program & Dec 1, 2017.Purchases under second program will take place between trading day following completion of all purchases under first program and December 1, 2017, subject to a maximum of 4,400,000 common shares​.

Toronto-Dominion Bank amends normal course issuer bid

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank ::The Toronto-Dominion Bank amends its normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to an additional 20 million of its common shares.Says TSX, Office Of Superintendent Of Financial Institutions Canada have approved TD'S amended normal course issuer bid​.

TD Bank Group upsizes inaugural U.S. dollar green bond to $1 bln

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank ::TD Bank Group inaugural US$ green bond upsized to US$1 billion.Initially targeting an issue size of US$500 million, transaction was upsized to US$1 billion​.

TD Bank announces intention to amend its normal course issuer bid

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank :TD Bank Group announces intention to amend its normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to an additional 20 million of its common shares.Toronto-Dominion -‍ intends to amend existing normal course issuer bid to up common shares that it may repurchase for cancellation from 15 million to 35 million.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Group reports Q3 earnings per share C$1.46

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank :TD Bank Group reports third quarter 2017 results.Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$1.51.Q3 earnings per share C$1.46.Toronto-Dominion Bank qtrly Canadian retail net income was $1,725 million, an increase of 14% from Q3 last year.Toronto-Dominion Bank - Qtrly total revenue C$‍9,286​ million versus C$8,701 million.Toronto-Dominion Bank - Q3 net interest income C$5,267 million versus C$4,924 million.Toronto-Dominion Bank - Qtrly provision for credit losses C$‍505​ million versus C$556 million.Q3 earnings per share view C$1.36, revenue view C$8.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Toronto-Dominion Bank - Qtrly adjusted return on common equity ‍16.1​ percent versus 14.5 percent.Toronto-Dominion Bank qtrly U.S. retail net income was C$901 million ($678 million) compared with C$788 million ($609 million) for Q3 last year.Toronto-Dominion Bank at quarter-end, common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 11.0%, compared to 10.8% last quarter.

TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A.

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank :TD Bank Group announces redemption of 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes issued by TD Bank, N.A..Toronto-Dominion Bank - unit intends to exercise right to redeem on Sept 20 all outstanding C$270 million 4.644 percent fixed rate/floating rate subordinated notes.Toronto-Dominion Bank - unit to exercise right to redeem at redemption price of 100 per cent of principal amount, with any unpaid interest thereon upto Sept 20, 2017.

TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures

July 18 (Reuters) - TD Bank Group::TD Bank Group to issue NVCC subordinated debentures.Announced a domestic public offering of $1.5 billion of medium term notes constituting subordinated indebtedness of bank.Notes are expected to be issued on July 25, 2017.Notes will mature on July 25, 2029.Notes will bear interest at fixed rate of 3.224% p.a. until July 25, 2024, at 3-month bankers' acceptance rate plus 1.25% thereafter until maturity.

TD BANK group to issue NVCC preferred shares

July 5 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank :TD BANK group to issue Nvcc preferred shares.Td Bank Group - entered agreement with group of underwriters to issue, on a bought deal basis, 12 million series 16 shares at price of $25.00 per share.Toronto-Dominion Bank - domestic public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares (non-viability contingent capital (NVCC)), series 16.

TD Bank Group's Q2 revenue C$8.47 billion

May 25 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank :TD Bank Group reports second quarter 2017 results.Reported qtrly diluted earnings per share were $1.31​.Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.34​.Q2 earnings per share view c$1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Toronto-Dominion Bank says qtrly TD's common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a Basel III fully phased-in basis was 10.8%, compared with 10.9% last quarter.Qtrly ‍total revenue C$8.47 billion versus C$8.26 billion.Q2 revenue view C$8.43 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

TD Bank comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding's Q2 earnings

April 19 (Reuters) - Toronto-dominion Bank ::TD bank group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp's second quarter earnings.Toronto-Dominion Bank-sees TD Ameritrade's Q2 earnings to translate into about CDN $111 million equity in net income of investment in TD Ameritrade for q2.