Trinidad Drilling Ltd (TDG.TO)

Trinidad Drilling Ltd announces normal course issuer bid

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd :Trinidad Drilling Ltd. announces normal course issuer bid.Trinidad Drilling Ltd - ‍bid will commence on September 28, 2017 and terminate on earlier of september 27, 2018​.Trinidad Drilling - has received approval from tsx to acquire for cancellation, by way of normal course issuer bid, up to 23 million common shares of co.

Trinidad Drilling acquires rig technology provider RigMinder

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd :Trinidad Drilling announces strategic acquisition of RigMinder, a global provider of rig technology.Trinidad Drilling Ltd - price of RigMinder acquisition for US$30 million.Trinidad Drilling- in addition, co has agreed to pay US$10 million on later of anniversary of closing date, achievement of equipment deployment milestones.Trinidad Drilling Ltd- ‍including acquisition of RigMinder, Trinidad expects its FY 2017 capital expenditure program to remain unchanged at $175 million​.Trinidad Drilling Ltd- ‍general and administrative costs are expected to increase slightly to approximately $56 million in 2017​.Trinidad Drilling Ltd - including acquisition of RigMinder, trinidad expects FY 2017 capital expenditure program to remain unchanged at $175 million.

Trinidad Drilling reports quarterly share loss of C$0.02

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd :Trinidad Drilling reports second quarter 2017 results; improving industry conditions drive increased year-over-year activity.Q2 loss per share C$0.02.Q2 earnings per share view C$-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Trinidad Drilling Ltd - "activity levels in Q3 of 2017 remain well ahead of same time last year".Says Trinidad's capital budget for 2017 remains unchanged at $175 million.Qtrly revenue $101.2 million versus $94.5 million.All amounts in C$.

Trinidad Drilling Q1 loss per share C$0.05

May 9 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd :Reports first quarter results; improving industry conditions drive increased activity.Q1 revenue $132.7 mln versus $107.6 mln.Q1 loss per share C$0.05.Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln

May 1 (Reuters) - Trinidad Drilling Ltd :Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million.In 2017, Trinidad expects to spend approximately $175 million in capital expenditures.Trinidad Drilling - expects to recover upgrade capital invested in 2017 through incremental adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis within 2.5 years.

Trinidad Drilling says has increased its capital budget for 2017 by $55 mln

Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Strong customer commitments drive increase of $55 million to trinidad drilling's 2017 capital budget . Trinidad drilling ltd says has increased its capital budget for 2017 by $55 million . Trinidad drilling ltd - has increased its capital budget for 2017 by $55 million . Trinidad drilling ltd - trinidad expects to spend approximately $95 million in capital expenditures in 2017, up from its initial budget of $40 million . Trinidad drilling ltd says expect to fund expanded capital program from cash generated from operations and cash on hand .Trinidad drilling- 2017 capital budget is comprised of anticipated rig upgrade projects totaling about $75 million, maintenance capital of about $20 million.

Trinidad Drilling announces changes to its management team

Trinidad Drilling Ltd - : Trinidad Drilling announces changes to its management team . Trinidad Drilling Ltd says effective March 12, 2017, Lyle Whitmarsh, Trinidad's ceo and member of co's board left Trinidad to pursue other interests .Trinidad Drilling Ltd says Brent Conway, previously Trinidad's president, will assume role of president and chief executive officer.

Trinidad Drilling reports Q4 loss per share of $0.05

Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Trinidad drilling reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results; year-over-year results lower but industry conditions improving . Trinidad drilling ltd qtrly loss per share $0.05 . Trinidad expects to spend $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017 . Qtrly revenue $93 million versus $138 million . Trinidad drilling ltd - expects to spend $40 million in capital expenditures in 2017 .Q4 earnings per share view c$-0.09, revenue view c$95.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Trinidad Drilling reports Q4 loss per share of $0.05

Trinidad Drilling prices private offering of $350 mln senior notes

Trinidad Drilling Ltd : Prices previously announced private offering of $350 million senior notes . Interest on notes will accrue at rate of 6.625% per annum .Notes will mature on February 15, 2025.