Telecom Argentina SA (TEC2.BA)

Telecom Argentina SA - :Files for offering of up to 58.2 million common shares in form of ADSS by selling shareholder - SEC filing.

Telecom Argentina SA : Said on Tuesday it had appointed Ignacio Cruz Moran as new chief financial officer (CFO) . Cruz Moran replaces Adrian Calaza as of May 12