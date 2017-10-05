Teck Resources Ltd (TECKb.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :Teck receives regulatory approval for share buy-back program.Teck Resources - Teck may purchase up to 20 million class B shares during period starting October 10, 2017 and ending October 9, 2018​.Teck Resources Ltd - TSX has accepted Teck's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase its class B subordinate voting shares.

Teck increases production guidance for its Red Dog operation

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :Teck increases Red Dog production guidance and updates exploration results in the Red Dog district.Announced increased zinc production guidance for its Red Dog operation and recent results of exploration in Red Dog district in Alaska.Red Dog's zinc production for 2017 expected be in range of 525,000 to 550,000 tonnes, up from last guidance range of 475,000 to 500,000 tonnes.Annual zinc production at Red Dog over next five years is expected to be between 475,000 and 550,000 tonnes of zinc.

Teck updates steelmaking coal guidance

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :Teck updates steelmaking coal guidance.Teck Resources Ltd - ‍Teck expects to realize an average price, for all tonnes sold in quarter, of approximately us$158 to $163 per tonne​.Teck Resources Ltd - ‍Steelmaking coal sales volumes for Q3 of 2017 are now expected to be between 7.2 and 7.5 million tonnes​.Teck Resources- Q3 2017 price index for steelmaking coal volumes sold under quarterly contract for period June through August, is now established at $170/ tonne.

Teck Resources says China Investment Corp's unit sold 42 million Class B subordinate voting shares of Teck

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd ::Teck Resources - ‍China Investment Corp advised that Unit Fullbloom Investment Corp sold in private transaction 42 million Class B subordinate voting shares.Teck Resources-Following transaction CIC indirectly holds 59.3 million Class B subordinate voting shares or 10.40 percent of outstanding Class B shares of co.Teck Resources ltd -‍Following transaction, CIC holds a voting interest of approximately 4.40 percent in Teck Resources​‍​.

United Steelworkers ratify a new agreement with Teck Resources

Aug 10 (Reuters) - United Steelworkers: :United Steelworkers says has voted 84.5 percent in favour of ratifying a new agreement with Teck Resources Ltd.United Steelworkers says ‍new agreement with Teck Resources contains no concessions and makes improvements to wages, health and safety language ​.

Teck Resources CEO sees no tempting acquisition targets

July 27 (Reuters) - Teck Resources :Teck Resources CEO says no tempting acquisition targets out there, company focusing on internal projects such as QB2.Coal marketing head says interested in increasing coal sales to India, which represents about 10 percent of Teck's coal sales.

Teck says Q2 profit attributable to shareholders $577 mln

July 27 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd :Teck reports unaudited second quarter results for 2017.Q2 profit attributable to shareholders was $577 million.Teck resources ltd says expect our steelmaking coal sales to reach at least 7.0 million tonnes in q3.Intend to consider declaring a supplemental dividend in q4 of each year.Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.Sees q3 coal sales of at least 7.0 million tonnes.Qtrly steelmaking coal production 6.8 million tonnes versus 6.7 million tonnes.Sees total production for year in range of 27 to 27.5 million tonnes.Teck resources ltd says total debt as of june 30, 2017 was $4.92 billion.Sees unit cost of sales in range of $49 to $53 per tonne, up from our previous guidance of $46 to $50 per tonne.Qtrly steelmaking coal realized price per tonne $169.Sees original guidance for transportation costs remain unchanged at $35 to $37 per tonne.Teck resources - sees 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes,full year copper unit costs to be us$1.75- us$1.85 per pound.Qtrly steelmaking sales volume up c$20 million.Teck resources -full year molybdenum production at highland valley copper is also unchanged at 6.0 to 6.5 million pounds contained in concentrate.Teck resources ltd qtrly revenue c$2.82 billion versus c$1.74 billion.Q2 revenue view c$2.76 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Teck Resources says Mexican unit signed deal with Goldcorp's unit

June 29 (Reuters) - Teck Resources Ltd ::Teck resources ltd - announced that its Mexican subsidiary has entered into a binding agreement with a subsidiary of Goldcorp Inc.Teck resources - agreement deal to buy 21% minority interest in San Nicolás project located in Zacatecas, Mexico for cash consideration of US$50 million.Says on completion of transaction Teck will own 100% of San Nicolás project.

Goldcorp announces sale of its minority interest in San Nicolas copper-zinc project

June 29 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc ::Goldcorp announces sale of its 21% minority interest in the San Nicolas copper-zinc project.Goldcorp Inc- deal for for cash consideration of us$50 million.Goldcorp Inc- entered into binding agreement with Teck Resources Limited for sale of its 21% minority interest in San Nicolas copper-zinc project.