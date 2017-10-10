Ted Baker PLC (TED.L)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ted Baker Plc :H1 PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 17.8 PERCENT TO 25.3 MILLION STG.INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 12.2 PERCENT TO 16.6 PENCEPER SHARE.HY GROUP REVENUE UP 14.0% (9.5% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £295.7M.HY UK AND EUROPE RETAIL SALES UP 11.0% (9.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £145.6M.HY RETAIL SALES INCLUDING E-COMMERCE UP 13.9% (9.2% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £217.7M.HY NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SALES UP 18.8% (7.8% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £60.7M.HY ASIA RETAIL SALES UP 29.5% (19.6% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £11.4M.HY E-COMMERCE SALES UP 43.8% (40.7% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) TO £42.7M.HY PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS UP 12.7% TO £24.2M."WHILST TRADING CONDITIONS IN SOME MARKETS REMAIN CHALLENGING... CONFIDENT OF MAKING FURTHER PROGRESS FOR FY, IN LINE WITH OUR EXPECTATIONS".
Ted Baker Plc : Fy pretax profit rose 4.4 percent to 61.3 million stg . Final dividend 38.8 penceper share . Total dividend up 12.1 percent to 53.6 penceper share . Fy group revenue up 16.4 pct (10.8 pct in constant currency) to £531.0m . Fy retail sales up 15.0 pct (9.2 pct in constant currency) to £400.7m . Fy uk and europe retail sales up 10.7 pct (8.4 pct in constant currency) to £279.5m . Fy us and canada retail sales up 28.3 pct (13.0 pct in constant currency) to £103.4m . Fy e-commerce sales up 35.1 pct (32.3 pct in constant currency) to £72.3m . Proposed final dividend of 38.8p bringing total dividend to 53.6p, an increase of 12.1 pct ."our spring/summer collections have been well received".
Ted Baker Plc : Good retail performance over christmas period . A 17.9 pct(10.6 pct constant currency) increase in retail sales for 8 week period from 13 November 2016 to 7 January 2017 .Gross margins were in line with our expectations and we expect to end year with a clean stock position.
Ted Baker Plc : Group remains on track to meet board's expectations for full year . 11.3% increase in group revenue for 19 week period from 31 January 2016 to 11 June 2016 . Retail sales for period increased by 12.7% (10.3% in constant currency) . Wholesale sales for period increased by 7.3% (5.6% in constant currency) . Retail and wholesale gross margins were in line with our expectations .Remains on track to meet board's expectations for full year.
Ted Baker PLC:Says it has entered into a contract with Leysin Investments Limited to purchase Block B, Canal Reach, St Pancras Way, London through Big Lobster Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ted Baker.Says agreed to purchase the freehold property for £55.25 mln plus costs of £3 mln, which includes stamp duty and relevant acquisition costs.
