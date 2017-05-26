Edition:
Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd (TEEC.NS)

TEEC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

354.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.10 (+0.88%)
Prev Close
Rs350.90
Open
Rs358.00
Day's High
Rs358.00
Day's Low
Rs352.00
Volume
4,633
Avg. Vol
54,771
52-wk High
Rs438.90
52-wk Low
Rs242.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Techno Electric and Engineering March-qtr consol profit rises
Friday, 26 May 2017 08:52am EDT 

May 26 (Reuters) - India's Techno Electric And Engineering Company Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 332.5 million rupees versus profit 81.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.55 billion rupees versus 3.26 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Techno Electric and Engineering co says sale of 33 mw wind power assets
Thursday, 12 Jan 2017 02:15am EST 

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Says sale of 33 MW wind power assets . Says valuation amount of INR 1.65 billion .Says post transaction, the company continues to hold 12 MW of wind power assets.  Full Article

Techno Electric & Engineering gets members' nod for 1:1 bonus issue
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 06:36am EDT 

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Techno Electric and Engineering seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 06:40am EDT 

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .  Full Article

Techno Electric and Engineering to consider bonus issue
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 07:38am EDT 

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .  Full Article

