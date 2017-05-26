Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd (TEEC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Techno Electric and Engineering March-qtr consol profit rises

May 26 (Reuters) - India's Techno Electric And Engineering Company Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 332.5 million rupees versus profit 81.1 million rupees year ago.March quarter net sales 3.55 billion rupees versus 3.26 billion rupees year ago.

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Says sale of 33 MW wind power assets . Says valuation amount of INR 1.65 billion .Says post transaction, the company continues to hold 12 MW of wind power assets.

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Gets members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio .

Techno Electric and Engineering Company Ltd : Board to consider bonus issue .