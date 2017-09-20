Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Spain's Telefonica hikes capital 3 pct to convert bonds into shares

Sept 20 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA ::Says has issued 154,326,696 new shares representing 2.9723 pct of its share capital in order to attend conversion of bonds into shares.Says will also deliver 14,973 existing shares held as treasury stock.Says conversion price set at 9.7174 euros per share.

Telefonica to subscribe to ColTel's capital increase to settle PARAPAT debt

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA ::SAYS COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES (COLTEL) TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ABOUT 1.37 BILLION EUROS TO PAY DEBT.WILL PAY UP ABOUT 925 MILLION EUROS OF COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES OBLIGATION.AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE, COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES OBLIGATIONS WITH PARAPAT WILL BE SETTLED FULLY.COLTEL TO RUN SECOND CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT 472 MILLION EUROS TO PAY ARBITRATION AWARD FROM COLOMBIAN ITC MINISTRY.TELEFONICA AND GOVERNMENT TO SUBSCRIBE TO CAPITAL INCREASE PRO RATA TO THEIR RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDING.COLTEL TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE RELEVANT FINANCIAL IMPACT ON ACCOUNTS, TO INCREASE NET DEBT BY 40 MILLION EUROS.

Telefonica says arbitration award at about 469.5 mln euros for Colombia Telecomunicaciones

July 27 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA ::THE AMOUNT ESTABLISHED IN ARBITRATION AWARD AFFECTING COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES SA ESP (COLTEL) AND OTHER TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR IN COLOMBIA IS ABOUT 469.5 MILLION EUROS FOR COLTEL‍​.OUT OF THIS AGGREGATE AMOUNT ONLY 67.5 PERCENT IS RELEVANT FOR TELEFONICA.

Telefonica informs about the resolution of arbitration proceedings in Colombia

July 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA ::INFORMS ABOUT THE RESOLUTION OF ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS IN COLOMBIA.SAYS IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING IMPLICATIONS OF ARBITRATION AWARD AND REMEDIES AVAILABLE.SAYS AWARD IS RELATED TO COLOMBIAN ITC MINISTRY PROCEEDINGS AIMED TO REVERT CERTAIN ASSETS LINKED TO FORMER MOBILE VOICE SERVICE CONCESSIONS.

Telefonica H1 net profit rises to 1.60 bln euros; upgrades guidance

July 27 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA ::H1 NET SALES 26.09 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.24 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 1.60 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.24 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 OIBDA 8.18 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.76 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.UPGRADES GUIDANCE AND REITERATES THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED FOR 2017‍​.REVENUE GUIDANCE UPGRADED TO GROWTH >1.5% (VERSUS STABLE PREVIOUSLY), DESPITE THE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM REGULATION.SAYS SEES OIBDA MARGIN GUIDANCE (YOY EXPANSION UP TO 1 P.P.) AND CAPEX/SALES EXCLUDING SPECTRUM (AROUND 16%) REITERATED.

Spain's Telefonica no longer holds shares in Telecom Italia - filing

July 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia: :Spain's Telefonica no longer holds shares in the Italian phone group after the expiry of a convertible bond, a filing by Italian market regulator Consob shows .

Spain's Telefonica names CFO Angel Vila as new COO

July 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica ::Says it has named chief financial officer Angel Vila Boix as the new chief operating officer.

Chairman of Telefonica says still considering potential IPO of UK's O2

June 9 (Reuters) - Chairman of Spain's Telefonica , Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete::Says Telefonica is still considering a potential listing of UK's O2.Says would do it if there is a window.

Telefonica and Acciona sign renewable electricity supply agreement

June 8 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA ::SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY IN 2018 WITH ACCIONA.SAYS ACCIONA WILL PROVIDE 71.6 PERCENT OF ITS HIGH-TENSION REMOTE-METERED POWER CONSUMPTION IN SPAIN IN 2018, A TOTAL OF 430 GWH.

Telefonica Deutschland to reach 75 pct of E-plus synergies this year

May 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland :CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year.