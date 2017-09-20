Telefonica SA (TEF.MC)

Edition:
Spain's Telefonica hikes capital 3 pct to convert bonds into shares
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 01:15pm EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA ::Says has issued 154,326,696 new shares representing 2.9723 pct of its share capital in order to attend conversion of bonds into shares.Says will also deliver 14,973 existing shares held as treasury stock.Says conversion price set at 9.7174 euros per share.  Full Article

Telefonica to subscribe to ColTel's capital increase to settle PARAPAT debt
Wednesday, 30 Aug 2017 02:04am EDT 

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA ::SAYS COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES (COLTEL) TO INCREASE CAPITAL BY ABOUT 1.37 BILLION EUROS TO PAY DEBT.WILL PAY UP ABOUT 925 MILLION EUROS OF COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES OBLIGATION.AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE, COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES OBLIGATIONS WITH PARAPAT WILL BE SETTLED FULLY.COLTEL TO RUN SECOND CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT 472 MILLION EUROS TO PAY ARBITRATION AWARD FROM COLOMBIAN ITC MINISTRY.TELEFONICA AND GOVERNMENT TO SUBSCRIBE TO CAPITAL INCREASE PRO RATA TO THEIR RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDING.COLTEL TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE RELEVANT FINANCIAL IMPACT ON ACCOUNTS, TO INCREASE NET DEBT BY 40 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

Telefonica says arbitration award at about 469.5 mln euros for Colombia Telecomunicaciones
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 06:31am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA ::THE AMOUNT ESTABLISHED IN ARBITRATION AWARD AFFECTING COLOMBIA TELECOMUNICACIONES SA ESP (COLTEL) AND OTHER TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR IN COLOMBIA IS ABOUT 469.5 MILLION EUROS FOR COLTEL‍​.OUT OF THIS AGGREGATE AMOUNT ONLY 67.5 PERCENT IS RELEVANT FOR TELEFONICA.  Full Article

Telefonica informs about the resolution of arbitration proceedings in Colombia
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 02:46am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Telefonica SA ::INFORMS ABOUT THE RESOLUTION OF ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS IN COLOMBIA.SAYS IS CURRENTLY ASSESSING IMPLICATIONS OF ARBITRATION AWARD AND REMEDIES AVAILABLE.SAYS AWARD IS RELATED TO COLOMBIAN ITC MINISTRY PROCEEDINGS AIMED TO REVERT CERTAIN ASSETS LINKED TO FORMER MOBILE VOICE SERVICE CONCESSIONS.  Full Article

Telefonica H1 net profit rises to 1.60 bln euros; upgrades guidance
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 01:42am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA ::H1 NET SALES 26.09 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.24 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 1.60 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.24 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 OIBDA 8.18 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 7.76 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.UPGRADES GUIDANCE AND REITERATES THE DIVIDEND ANNOUNCED FOR 2017‍​.REVENUE GUIDANCE UPGRADED TO GROWTH >1.5% (VERSUS STABLE PREVIOUSLY), DESPITE THE NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM REGULATION.SAYS SEES OIBDA MARGIN GUIDANCE (YOY EXPANSION UP TO 1 P.P.) AND CAPEX/SALES EXCLUDING SPECTRUM (AROUND 16%) REITERATED.  Full Article

Spain's Telefonica no longer holds shares in Telecom Italia - filing
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 09:00am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia: :Spain's Telefonica no longer holds shares in the Italian phone group after the expiry of a convertible bond, a filing by Italian market regulator Consob shows .  Full Article

Spain's Telefonica names CFO Angel Vila as new COO
Tuesday, 25 Jul 2017 08:00am EDT 

July 25 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica ::Says it has named chief financial officer Angel Vila Boix as the new chief operating officer.  Full Article

Chairman of Telefonica says still considering potential IPO of UK's O2
Friday, 9 Jun 2017 09:28am EDT 

June 9 (Reuters) - Chairman of Spain's Telefonica , Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete::Says Telefonica is still considering a potential listing of UK's O2.Says would do it if there is a window.  Full Article

Telefonica and Acciona sign renewable electricity supply agreement
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 06:37am EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - TELEFONICA SA ::SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY IN 2018 WITH ACCIONA.SAYS ACCIONA WILL PROVIDE 71.6 PERCENT OF ITS HIGH-TENSION REMOTE-METERED POWER CONSUMPTION IN SPAIN IN 2018, A TOTAL OF 430 GWH.  Full Article

Telefonica Deutschland to reach 75 pct of E-plus synergies this year
Friday, 5 May 2017 03:03am EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Telefonica Deutschland :CEO says to reach 75 percent of annual 900 million euro E-plus synergies this year.  Full Article

Alphabet balloon project to provide limited internet in Puerto Rico

Experimental communications balloons provided by Alphabet Inc in collaboration with AT&T Inc will allow some of the carrier's customers in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico to send texts and access critical information on the internet, Alphabet said on Friday.

