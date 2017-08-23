TAG Immobilien AG (TEGG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TAG Immobilien successfully places EUR 262 mln convertible bonds

Aug 23 (Reuters) - TAG IMMOBILIEN AG ::DGAP-NEWS: TAG IMMOBILIEN AG TODAY SUCCESSFULLY PLACED EUR 262 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS.‍BONDS HAVE A TERM OF FIVE YEARS AND WERE PLACED AT 100% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WITH A COUPON OF 0.625%​.

TAG Immobilien issues 277 mln eur convertible bond

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Tag Immobilien Ag :dgap-adhoc: tag immobilien ag to issue convertible bonds and simultaneously invite holders of its eur 310 million 5.125% outstanding senior unsecured notes due 2018 (isin: xs0954227210) to offer their notes for purchase for cash.Says bonds with an aggregated nominal amount of up to eur 277 million and a denomination of eur 100,000 per bond will be convertible into up to 14.6 million newly issued or existing tag bearer shares with no par value ( "ordinary shares") or may be repaid in cash.Says bonds will be issued and redeemed at 100% of their principal amount. Initial conversion premium will be between 30% and 35% above reference share price.Says settlement is expected to take place on or around september 1, 2017.Says net proceeds raised from issue of bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including refinancing of existing indebtedness of company.

TAG Immobilien raises profit forecast and dividend guidance

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG :Raises FFO and dividend forecast for 2017 financial year following strong H1 operating performance, acquires further properties.Dividend forecast for 2017 financial year raised to eur 0.62 per share.FFO of eur 30.9m in Q2 and eur 59.4m in first half of 2017.New full-year forecast of eur 119-121m (previously eur 110-112m) or eur 0.82 per share.Dividend forecast for 2017 financial year raised to eur 0.62 per share.Vacancy in group's residential units falls to 5.5% at june 30, 2017 after 6.1% at beginning of year.H1 like-for-like rental growth at 3.3% including effects of vacancy reduction.Early refinancing of bank loans with a nominal value totalling eur 560.7m.

TAG Immobilien Q1 FFO rises quarter-on-quarter

May 4 (Reuters) - TAG Immobilien AG :Says starts the 2017 financial year with increased FFO of eur 28.5m and new acquisitions.Says FFO for Q1 2017 rises to eur 28.5m or eur 0.20 per share, after eur 27.0m and eur 0.19 per share in Q4 2016.Purchase of c. 2,700 residential units in Q1 of 2017, closing scheduled for end of Q2.Vacancy in residential units of portfolio drops to below 6% for first time; 5.9% in March 2017.NAV per share rises to eur 11.73 (31 december 2016: eur 11.53).Dividend payment of eur 0.57 per share for 2016 scheduled for May 2017, dividend per share for 2017 increases to eur 0.60.

TAG Immobilien buys around 1,440 residential units in Brandenburg

Tag Immobilien Ag : dgap-news: tag immobilien ag acquires around 1,440 residential units in city of brandenburg . Purchase price, including transaction costs shouldered by tag, was eur 41.9 million . Portfolio currently generates net rental income of around eur 3.42m, and vacancy is currently at about 19.3% Further company coverage: [TEGG.DE] (Frankfurt Newsroom) ((Frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 7565 1272;)).

TAG Immobilien raises 2017 guidance, promises dividend hike

TAG Immobilien AG : Says exceeds FFO forecast for 2016 and increases FFO and dividend guidance for 2017 . Proposes dividend of 0.57 eurper share for 2016 . Says dividend forecast for 2017 lifted to eur 0.60 per share . Says FY FFO up by 27 pct to eur 97.0m, or by 16 pct to eur 0.72 per share . Says FFO reaches eur 27.1m in Q4 2016, up from eur 25.0m in previous quarter . Says FFO forecast for financial year 2017 raised to between eur 110m and 112m, or eur 0.77 per share .

TAG Immobilien raises FFO forecast after H1 profit gain

Tag Immobilien Ag : TAG Immobilien AG lifts ffo forecast for financial year 2016 . FFO of eur 23.3 m in q2 2016 and eur 44.9 m in h1 2016 . FFO forecast for 2016 financial year can already be increased significantly by around 10% from previously eur 84-85 m to eur 92-93 m .Lifts FFO forecast for financial year 2016.

TAG Immobilien beats forecast at Q1 FFO of 21.6 mln eur

TAG Immobilien AG : Says FFO of eur 21.6 million . Says like for like rental growth rises to 3.8% p.a. At 31 march 2016 . Says vacancy across total portfolio further reduced from 8.2% at beginning of year to 7.6% in April 2016 . Says NAV per share increased to eur 10.76 . Says dividend payout of eur 0.55 per share planned for June 2016 . Says rental revenue totalled eur 67.7 million in Q1 2016, up from eur 65.9 million in preceding quarter .Reuters poll average for tag immobilien Q1 rental income was 67.1 million eur, FFO 20.6 million eur.

TAG Immobilien AG places treasury shares at 3.6 pct discount

TAG Immobilien AG:Private placement of 5,000,000 treasury shares in ABB transaction with discount of 3.6 pct to closing price of 12.09 euros per 16 March 2016​.Gross proceeds to company of about 58.3 million euros.Price of placement shares was set at 11.65 euros per share which represents 3.6 pct discount.

TAG Immobilien AG to sell up to 5 million treasury shares

TAG Immobilien AG:To sell up to 5 million treasury shares.Intends to use proceeds from placement for general and corporate purposes as well as for potential property acquisitions​.Placement will start immediately and is expected to end before March 17's stock market opening​.