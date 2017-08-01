Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS)

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd :Tech Mahindra - approved re-appointment of C P Gurnani as managing director & CEO of the company.
July 31 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd :June quarter consol profit after tax 7.92 billion rupees versus profit of 7.97 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for june quarter consol profit was 6 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 77.47 billion rupees versus 71.67 billion rupees last year.Says total headcount at 115,980 in quarter.Says Q1 active client count stood at 864; adds 21 active clients q-o-q.Says Q1 IT attrition (LTM) at 17 percent versus 21 percent last year.Says Q1 IT utilization at 77 percent versus 78 percent last year.
June 21 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd :Co's step down unit LCC Middle East FZ LLC agreed to sell its 100% shareholding in LCC Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd to Talkpool Ag, Switzerland.Says total consideration for sale of shares $5.2 million.
May 26 (Reuters) - Tech Mahindra Ltd :March quarter consol profit after tax 5.90 billion rupees.March quarter consol total reveunue 77.33 billion rupees.Tech Mahindra Ltd consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 7.83 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 9 rupees per share.Consol profit after tax in March quarter last year was 8.76 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue was INR 70.39 billion.Says total headcount as of Mar 31 at 117693.
Tech Mahindra Ltd : Says Tech Mahindra to take Huawei Enterprise Products to global markets . Says Tech Mahindra will market Huawei’s enterprise products and services across 44 countries including India . Says alliance would also involve launching a joint go-to-market strategy .Co to take Huawei’S Enterprise products and services, and build solutions around various platforms and solutions of Tech Mahindra.
Tech Mahindra Ltd : Board of directors of company today approved proposal to acquire CJS Solutions Group LLC, through its subsidiary company at US . Says closing of the transaction expected to take place before end of april 2017 . Says present enterprise value of deal is $110 million . Acquisition helps scale up healthcare revenue as provider sub vertical is a key element of healthcare and life sciences strategy .Consideration would be cash.
Tech Mahindra Ltd : Fca approves Tech Mahindra acquisition of target group . Transaction will see current management team remain in business .
Tech Mahindra Ltd : June-quarter profit 7.97 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter consol net profit was 7.34 billion rupees . June-quarter consol income from operations 69.21 billion rupees . Consol profit after tax in June quarter last year was 6.22 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol income from operations was 62.94 billion rupees . The profit alert was initially sourced from TV and later confirmed from a release on NSE .
Tech Mahindra Ltd : Acquisition of a UK company - Tech Mahindra acquires digital change agents®: the bio agency . Consideration is enterprise value of GBP 40 million plus surplus cash not exceeding GBP 5 million as at completion date . Consideration would be cash .
Tech Mahindra Ltd : To buy target group, valuation is at enterprise value of GBP 112 million plus adjustment for surplus cash of upto GBP 8 million . Tech mahindra -co to pay upto GBP 64 million upfront and 2017 deferrred consideration upto GBP 16.28 million . Will also pay back GBP 17.1 million on account of loan notes at closing .
