Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)
1,200.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-10.00 (-0.83%)
1,210.00
1,214.00
1,214.00
1,184.00
169,182
81,485
1,342.00
1,014.03
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Telecom plus says value of shares purchased is 25 mln stg
July 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc
Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds
June 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc
Telecom Plus sees FY adjusted pretax profit in line with guidance
April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc
Telecom Plus says disposes stake in Opus Energy
Telecom Plus Plc
Telecom plus PLC announces dividend
Telecom plus PLC:Intends to pay total dividend per share for the year just ended of 46p, representing an increase of 15% compared with the prior year.The final dividend 24p is expected to be paid on 29 July 2016, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM which will be held on 22 July 2016. Full Article
Telecom Plus PLC increases interim dividend
Telecom Plus PLC:Says board has resolved to increase the interim dividend by 15.8 pct. to 22p per share (2014: 19p).Says this will be paid on Dec. 18, 2015 to shareholders on register on Dec. 4, 2015, and the company's shares will go ex-dividend on Dec. 3, 2015. Full Article
BRIEF-Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds
* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg