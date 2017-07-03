Telecom Plus PLC (TEP.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Telecom plus says value of shares purchased is 25 mln stg

July 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc ::Final results of tender offer.Maximum aggregate number of ordinary shares that may be purchased pursuant to tender offer is 2.1 mln ordinary shares.7.2 mln ordinary shares were validly tendered by shareholders under tender offer.Total value of all ordinary shares purchased is £25 million.

Telecom Plus FY pretax profit rise 16.5 pct to 40.9 mln pounds

June 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc ::FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg.FY revenue fell 0.6 percent to 740.3 million stg.Final dividend 25 pence per share.Total dividend 48 pence per share.FY service numbers up by 4.9 pct to 2.3 million.Now decided to reduce maximum size of share buyback tender offer to 25 mln stg​.Says ‍number of new members is running slightly ahead of levels co saw during corresponding period last year​.Says also seeing encouraging numbers of new partners joining business​.Says expect to increase our dividend to 50 pence per share for current year.

Telecom Plus sees FY adjusted pretax profit in line with guidance

April 20 (Reuters) - Telecom Plus Plc ::Customer and service numbers for full year show further modest growth.Total dividend of 48p (2016: 46p) per share for year (+4.3 pct).Launch of new home insurance service.Sees FY adjusted pre-tax profits from continuing operations around 53 mln stg (2016: 48.8 mln stg excluding OPUS) in line with previous guidance..Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations..Home insurance is expected to have a negligible impact on our profitability for current financial year.Anticipate number of services we supply will increase by between 5 pct and 10 pct over coming year..Benefit from faster organic growth will, if current trends continue, be reflected in our reported results for following financial year.

Telecom Plus says disposes stake in Opus Energy

Telecom Plus Plc : Disposal of investment in Opus Energy Group Ltd . Company will receive approximately 71 mln stg in cash for its shareholding in Opus . Company will recognise an exceptional profit of approximately 60 mln stg during current financial year .Completion is expected to take place in Q1 of 2017.

Telecom plus PLC announces dividend

Telecom plus PLC:Intends to pay total dividend per share for the year just ended of 46p, representing an increase of 15% compared with the prior year.The final dividend 24p is expected to be paid on 29 July 2016, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM which will be held on 22 July 2016.

Telecom Plus PLC increases interim dividend

Telecom Plus PLC:Says board has resolved to increase the interim dividend by 15.8 pct. to 22p per share (2014: 19p).Says this will be paid on Dec. 18, 2015 to shareholders on register on Dec. 4, 2015, and the company's shares will go ex-dividend on Dec. 3, 2015.