CI Banco SA Institucion de Banca Multiple FF/00939 (TERRA13.MX)
TERRA13.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
30.70MXN
20 Oct 2017
30.70MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.10%)
$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$30.67
$30.67
Open
$30.95
$30.95
Day's High
$31.19
$31.19
Day's Low
$30.50
$30.50
Volume
347,823
347,823
Avg. Vol
1,873,197
1,873,197
52-wk High
$34.49
$34.49
52-wk Low
$24.25
$24.25
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Terrafina announces cash distribution
Terrafina SA de CV:To distribute a capital refund to the holders of its Certificados Bursatiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios (CBFIs) on May 6 in the amount of 0.495066 pesos per CBFI, for each of the outstanding 607,544,547 CBFIs. Full Article