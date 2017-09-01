Texton Property Fund Ltd (TEXJ.J)

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd :APPOINTS INGE PICK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE FINANCIAL DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE 18 SEPTEMBER 2017.
July 14 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd ::Says appointment of Nosiphiwo Balfour to position of chief executive officer.Following appointment of Nosiphiwo, Nic Morris will step down as ceo of company and as an executive director of board, effective July 17.
May 31 (Reuters) - Texton Property Fund Ltd ::Nic Morris has resigned from his position as chief executive officer of company.Company has commenced process of seeking a suitable replacement for Morris.
Texton Property Fund Ltd - : Board, shareholders of Texton Property Investments Proprietary agreed terms of a potential transaction .In terms of proposed Manco Internalisation, a consideration of 180 million rand will be paid by Texton to manager in cash.
Texton Property Fund Limited : Net asset value for six months to dec31 down 2,6% from 1 003,32 cents per share to 977,54 cents per share . Texton property-dividend per share (rebased) up 7,0% from 44,83 cents (rebased, excluding once-offs) to 47,95 cents per share for 6 months ended dec 31 . Texton property fund ltd - Texton will no longer make once-off dividend payments . Texton property-low economic growth related to south african environment,economic uncertainty in uk regarding brexit to continue to create challenges .HEPS for six months to Dec 31 at 68.52 cents versus 24.71 cents.
Texton Property Fund Ltd : Outcome of court application by Texton . Registrars of deeds have been instructed to give effect to court order .Effect of order is transfers of properties from subsidiaries to texton were in effect void ab initio, thus properties will remain in subsidiaries.
Texton Property Fund Ltd : Fy distribution per share up 9,4 pct 103,68 cents (2015: 94,77) . Fy net tangible asset value down 4,1pct . Fy net property income up 41,3pct at r 400,7 million (2015: r283,5 million) . Fy gross lettable area up 22,6 pct 427 831m2 (2015: 349 051m2) .Loan to value ratio down 37,2 pct (2015: r38,8%).
