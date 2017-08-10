Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Timbercreek Financial reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.18

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :Timbercreek Financial announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly eps $0.18.Qtrly net interest income was $21.4 million, up from $10.9 million in q2 2016.Qtrly adjusted eps $0.18.

Cameron Goodnough appointed CEO of Timbercreek Financial

July 17 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :Cameron Goodnough appointed CEO of Timbercreek Financial.Cameron Goodnough has been appointed chief executive officer of company.Goodnough will succeed Andrew Jones, who will retire from his position as CEO effective December 31, 2017.

Timbercreek Financial Q1 earnings per share C$0.17

May 4 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :Timbercreek Financial announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.17.Qtrly net interest income was $20.8 million, up from $10.8 million.

Timbercreek Financial Q4 earnings per share C$0.18

Timbercreek Financial Corp : Timbercreek Financial announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share C$0.18 .Qtrly net interest income was $20.6 million versus Q3 2016 - $19.1 million.

Timbercreek Financial says $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures

Timbercreek Financial Corp : Timbercreek Financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures .Timbercreek Financial - underwriters to purchase $40 million aggregate amount of 5.45% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of due March 31, 2022.

Timbercreek announces dividend reinvestment plan

Timbercreek Financial Corp : Timbercreek Financial announces dividend reinvestment plan .Timbercreek Financial announces dividend reinvestment plan.

Timbercreek Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp : Qtrly earnings per share remained constant at $0.15 . Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corp qtrly net interest income of $7.4 million up 1.5% from $7.3 million . Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15 .Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corporation announces 2016 first quarter results.

Timbercreek Mic and Timbercreek Senior Mic to amalgamate to become Timbercreek financial Corp

Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp : Timbercreek mic and timbercreek senior mic announce merger . Co, tsmic executed amended credit agreement for a $350 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders . Timbercreek financial is targeting an eps of approximately $0.72 1 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months . Tmic and tsmic will amalgamate to become timbercreek financial corp . Each tsmic shareholder will receive 1.035 tf shares for each tsmic share held . Before effective time of deal, tmic, tsmic will terminate respective agreements with timbercreek asset management inc . To combine with tsmic and create non-bank commercial real estate lender with a book value of about $650 million . Each tmic shareholder receiving 1 share of timbercreek financial for each tmic share held . Timbercreek mortgage investment corp sees book value and earnings per share accretion from deal .Tmic and tsmic each formed a special committee of directors to review and consider proposed transactions.

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp declares March 2016 dividend

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp:Board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per common share.Dividend will be paid on April 15 to holders of common shares of record date as on March 31.