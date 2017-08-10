Edition:
Timbercreek Financial Corp (TF.TO)

TF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.53CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
$9.47
Open
$9.49
Day's High
$9.58
Day's Low
$9.47
Volume
54,037
Avg. Vol
53,365
52-wk High
$9.58
52-wk Low
$8.06

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Timbercreek Financial reports Q2 earnings per share of $0.18
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 09:27pm EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :Timbercreek Financial announces 2017 second quarter results.Qtrly eps $0.18.Qtrly net interest income was $21.4 million, up from $10.9 million in q2 2016.Qtrly adjusted eps $0.18.  Full Article

Cameron Goodnough appointed CEO of Timbercreek Financial
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 04:06pm EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :Cameron Goodnough appointed CEO of Timbercreek Financial.Cameron Goodnough has been appointed chief executive officer of company.Goodnough will succeed Andrew Jones, who will retire from his position as CEO effective December 31, 2017.  Full Article

Timbercreek Financial Q1 earnings per share C$0.17
Thursday, 4 May 2017 06:24pm EDT 

May 4 (Reuters) - Timbercreek Financial Corp :Timbercreek Financial announces 2017 first quarter results.Q1 earnings per share C$0.17.Qtrly net interest income was $20.8 million, up from $10.8 million.  Full Article

Timbercreek Financial Q4 earnings per share C$0.18
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 09:03pm EST 

Timbercreek Financial Corp : Timbercreek Financial announces 2016 fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results . Q4 earnings per share C$0.18 .Qtrly net interest income was $20.6 million versus Q3 2016 - $19.1 million.  Full Article

Timbercreek Financial says $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures
Wednesday, 18 Jan 2017 04:20pm EST 

Timbercreek Financial Corp : Timbercreek Financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures .Timbercreek Financial - underwriters to purchase $40 million aggregate amount of 5.45% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures of due March 31, 2022.  Full Article

Timbercreek announces dividend reinvestment plan
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 08:23am EDT 

Timbercreek Financial Corp : Timbercreek Financial announces dividend reinvestment plan .Timbercreek Financial announces dividend reinvestment plan.  Full Article

Timbercreek Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15
Friday, 13 May 2016 05:51pm EDT 

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp : Qtrly earnings per share remained constant at $0.15 . Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corp qtrly net interest income of $7.4 million up 1.5% from $7.3 million . Q1 earnings per share remained constant at $0.15 .Timbercreek senior mortgage investment corporation announces 2016 first quarter results.  Full Article

Timbercreek Mic and Timbercreek Senior Mic to amalgamate to become Timbercreek financial Corp
Friday, 6 May 2016 08:13am EDT 

Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp : Timbercreek mic and timbercreek senior mic announce merger . Co, tsmic executed amended credit agreement for a $350 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of lenders . Timbercreek financial is targeting an eps of approximately $0.72 1 on a stabilized basis over next 12 months . Tmic and tsmic will amalgamate to become timbercreek financial corp . Each tsmic shareholder will receive 1.035 tf shares for each tsmic share held . Before effective time of deal, tmic, tsmic will terminate respective agreements with timbercreek asset management inc . To combine with tsmic and create non-bank commercial real estate lender with a book value of about $650 million . Each tmic shareholder receiving 1 share of timbercreek financial for each tmic share held . Timbercreek mortgage investment corp sees book value and earnings per share accretion from deal .Tmic and tsmic each formed a special committee of directors to review and consider proposed transactions.  Full Article

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp declares March 2016 dividend
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 05:18pm EDT 

Timbercreek Senior Mortgage Investment Corp:Board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.05 per common share.Dividend will be paid on April 15 to holders of common shares of record date as on March 31.  Full Article

